Issue 1824

Top Stories
Supras and agencies
Rates may be topping out but SSA angst goes on
Brow of hill with road from Alamy 22Sep23 575x375
Leader
Public Sector
SSA

SSA market digests BoE surprise, brushes off QT

Front facade of the Bank of England building on Threadneedle St, London, EC2R 8AH. The bank controls interest rates for the UK. (118)
Georgie Lee, September 21, 2023
Supras and agencies
World Bank prices close to fair value despite tighter swap spreads
Georgie Lee, September 21, 2023
Supras and agencies
Rentenbank builds out green curve with new 10 year
Addison Gong, September 21, 2023
Supras and agencies
Duration hunt drives BNG to 15 year point
Addison Gong, September 20, 2023
Sub-sovereigns
Bremen lands tight pricing in ‘tough market’
Georgie Lee, September 20, 2023
Financial Institutions
Senior Debt

UBS regains bond market foothold with $7.5bn Yankee duo

A view of the UBS building in New York
Atanas Dinov, September 20, 2023
Senior Debt
Appetite for duration: BNP Paribas pushes out in senior euros
Frank Jackman, September 19, 2023
Senior Debt
SocGen raises €2.5bn as its bond appearance garners positive response
Atanas Dinov, September 21, 2023
Senior Debt
Commerzbank stuns with hefty order book as FIG trio bring senior
Frank Jackman, September 18, 2023
Senior Debt
FIG market split as smaller banks seal senior bonds
Frank Jackman, September 19, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

KBC wins with €1bn short play in covered bonds

KBC Bank branch in Cork City, Ireland.
Frank Jackman, September 21, 2023
Covered Bonds
‘Attractive’ spreads ensure good demand for KHFC and S-Bank covered bonds
Atanas Dinov, September 19, 2023
Covered Bonds
Pfandbriefbank’s struggle shows Pfandbriefe likely to widen
Atanas Dinov, September 18, 2023
Covered Bonds
Banca Popolare dell’Alto Adige makes green covered debut
Frank Jackman, September 20, 2023
Covered Bonds
Virgin Money gets ‘decent outcome’ out of sterling covered return
Atanas Dinov, September 19, 2023
Securitization
Securitization

Returning buyers fuel European ABS deal spree but pipeline to test depth

A ghostly transparent woman. Standing in a park. On an atmospheric winters night. With a grunge, blurred vintage edit.
Tom Lemmon, September 21, 2023
CLOs
Spire prices European CLO with third party equity
Victoria Thiele, September 21, 2023
CLOs
Anchor investor helps BlackRock tighten US CLO
Tom Lemmon, September 20, 2023
Securitization
Santander and DB price SRT deals as banks clean up books
George Smith, September 20, 2023
Securitization
Asset-liability match concerns likely to drive banks to ABS
Ayse Kelce, September 18, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Spread is king in unsubtle corporate bond mart

bond prices, yield
Mike Turner, September 21, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Grenke gorges with first benchmark bond
Mike Turner, September 21, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Bayer overfills hybrid prescription with €11.9bn demand
Mike Turner, September 20, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Mobico chugs its €500m deal across the line
Mike Turner, September 19, 2023
Corporate Bonds
ELO finds blue sky with debut SLB
Mike Turner, September 19, 2023
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

EM bond plans on track despite ‘higher for longer’ US rates

The United States Federal Reserve Building, Washington D.C., United States of America, North America
Francesca Young, September 21, 2023
Emerging Markets
Arçelik prints well through sovereign
Francesca Young, September 19, 2023
Emerging Markets
UAE prints ‘prudent’ $1.5bn
Francesca Young, September 19, 2023
CEE
Slovenská sporiteľňa to restart CEE FIG bonds with senior debut
George Collard, September 21, 2023
EM Middle East
Rakbank paves the way for Gulf social bonds
George Collard, September 20, 2023
Equity
Equity IPOs

Volatility in new US IPOs sends warning to recovering European mart

Bull stock market concept - statue of bull outside Frankfurt Stock Exchange, Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Europe
Aidan Gregory, September 21, 2023
Equity IPOs
Huge book for $1.2bn Ades gets Saudi IPOs humming again
Aidan Gregory, September 21, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Talanx, HDI raise €400m in overnight block trade
Aidan Gregory, September 20, 2023
Equity IPOs
Planisware resurrects France’s moribund IPO market
Aidan Gregory, September 19, 2023
Equity IPOs
Schott Pharma attracts €200m cornerstone bid from Qatar
Aidan Gregory, September 19, 2023
People and Markets
CLOs

Commerzbank CLO investor passes away

The Commerzbank logo is seen on an LED screen in the background while a silhouetted person uses a smartphone in the foreground (Editorial use only)
Victoria Thiele, September 20, 2023
GC View
Arm’s success is no panacea for the IPO market
Aidan Gregory, September 19, 2023
FIG People and Markets
RBC shakes up European credit business
John Crabb, September 15, 2023
Securitization People and Markets
Structured Finance Association beefs up policy with two hires
Tom Lemmon, September 18, 2023
People News
BNPP hires head of investor coverage role from buy-side
John Crabb, September 18, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

SocGen seeks focus in Krupa’s low-growth world

societe generale SG socgen adobe stock 575 375
David Rothnie, September 21, 2023