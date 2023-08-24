GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Issue 1820

Corporate Bonds
Frantic week ahead in IG corporates

Public Sector
SSAs start autumn funding on investors’ terms


Addison Gong, August 24, 2023
Supras and agencies
Euro SSA pipeline swells as KfW and BNG re-open market
Addison Gong, August 22, 2023
Supras and agencies
EIB kickstarts dollar funding after month of drought
Addison Gong, August 22, 2023
Supras and agencies
SSA five year dollar supply continues with ADB and KBN
Georgie Lee, August 23, 2023
SSA
UPDATE: Finland leads euro SSA bonanza
Georgie Lee, August 23, 2023
Financial Institutions
Struggling sterling unsecured duo split FIG market outlook


Frank Jackman, August 24, 2023
Asia
Asia pivots to niche currencies as dollar loses sheen
Rashmi Kumar, August 24, 2023
Regulatory Capital
UPDATE: Crédit Agricole lifts €1bn with first tier two in three years
Atanas Dinov, August 21, 2023
Senior Debt
Intesa and Mizuho sway €3bn senior funding towards longer tenors
Atanas Dinov, August 22, 2023
Regulatory Capital
Lloyds' Kangaroo accelerates Asia Pacific T2 diversification
Atanas Dinov, August 23, 2023
Covered bond trio get solid results at end of busy week


Bill Thornhill, August 24, 2023
Covered Bonds
CCDJ issues first sterling covered bond
Bill Thornhill, August 23, 2023
Covered Bonds
Nordea enjoys outstanding covered bond result
Bill Thornhill, August 23, 2023
Covered Bonds
Rare issuers compete for attention in euro covered bonds
Bill Thornhill, August 22, 2023
Covered Bonds
Commerz and CBA spearhead busy week for covered bond issuance
Atanas Dinov, August 21, 2023
Securitization
SRT market hopeful of another record year


Tom Lemmon, August 24, 2023
RMBS
SFR a silver lining as surging mortgage rates suppress US RMBS
Kunyi Yang, August 24, 2023
CLOs
Relief for US CLOs after 'unexpected' SEC exemption
Tom Lemmon, August 24, 2023
CLOs
Onex deal first European CLO to have split B tranche
Victoria Thiele, August 24, 2023
CLOs
PE 'dry powder' should keep MM CLOs firing
Tom Lemmon, August 22, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Volvo finds keys to euro IG corporate market


Mike Turner, August 21, 2023
Corporate Bonds
BoE sounds alarm on UK companies' debt payments
Mike Turner, August 22, 2023
Corporate Bonds
E.On shows demand solid for longer maturities
Mike Turner, August 22, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Real money investors switch focus out of US PP
Mike Turner, August 23, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Continental keeps market on right track
Mike Turner, August 23, 2023
Emerging Markets
EM issuers hope Powell can smooth the road for September


George Collard, August 24, 2023
Primary Market Monitor
Demand for CEEMEA bonds resilient despite August wobble
George Collard, August 22, 2023
Emerging Market Loans
CEEMEA lenders expect another limp half
George Collard, August 21, 2023
Africa
China slowdown more of a threat to South Africa than politics
George Collard, August 23, 2023
EM LatAm
Capex gets strong response to ‘proactive’ bond exchange
Oliver West, August 22, 2023
Equity
Softbank flotation of Arm is 'hugely significant' for European IPOs


Victoria Thiele, August 22, 2023
Equity IPOs
Spain to overtake Italy in IPO activity in 2024
Victoria Thiele, August 21, 2023
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum trades up after launch of rare cap increase
Victoria Thiele, August 23, 2023
Equity IPOs
September IPOs need strong support, say bankers
Victoria Thiele, August 24, 2023
GC View
London has dodged a bullet with Arm IPO snub
John Crabb, August 23, 2023
People and Markets
Juniors unconcerned by extrinsic threat of AI


John Crabb, August 24, 2023
People and Markets
Citi nears revamp of ICG
David Rothnie, August 22, 2023
SSA People and Markets
Rousseau to succeed de Mazières at the EIB
Addison Gong, August 24, 2023
Equity People and Markets
Mercier resurfaces in fresh UBS role
John Crabb, August 22, 2023
SSA People and Markets
Goldman poaches SSA syndicate from Nomura
Georgie Lee, August 24, 2023
Southpaw
Rothschild executes ECM transformation


John Crabb, August 24, 2023