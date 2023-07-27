GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Issue 1816

Top Stories
CLOs
Asian anchor taking Harvest triple-As sparks hopes of return for ‘CLO whale’
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

Canadian SSAs committed to international funding despite supportive domestic backdrop

Addison Gong, July 27, 2023
SSA
SSA market expects positive momentum as rates thought to near peak
Addison Gong, July 27, 2023
Supras and agencies
CPPIB to cast net wide for remainder of funding
Addison Gong, July 26, 2023
Supras and agencies
CDPQ eyes further funding opportunity after latest dollar outing
Addison Gong, July 25, 2023
Supras and agencies
MuniFin re-enters Swiss franc bond market
Frank Jackman, July 25, 2023
Financial Institutions and Covered Bonds
Senior Debt

DekaBank prints popular public senior non-preferred debut

Frank Jackman, July 25, 2023
Covered Bonds
EBA expects secured FIG funding to take off
Bill Thornhill, July 27, 2023
Covered Bonds
Covered issuers hit the road as issuance slows
Frank Jackman, July 24, 2023
Regulatory Capital
EBA’s new merged capital monitoring report ‘discourages’ RAC tier twos
Atanas Dinov, July 24, 2023
Regulatory Capital
EBA to scrutinise banks’ valuation of regulatory capital
Atanas Dinov, July 27, 2023
Securitization
CLOs

Innovations help securitization to increase its slice of private credit pie

Tom Lemmon, July 27, 2023
RMBS
Figure expects HELOC issuance to soar as non-banks take over
Kunyi Yang, July 26, 2023
Securitization
European CLO market bustles as ABS takes summer holiday
George Smith, July 27, 2023
ABS
Carvana restructuring set to support appetite for its ABS
Ayse Kelce, July 26, 2023
ABS
Renault retains rare European floorplan ABS
George Smith, July 26, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Corporate concessions vary greatly in Fed week

Mike Turner, July 27, 2023
Corporate Bonds
IG corporates eye next week’s market
Mike Turner, July 27, 2023
Corporate Bonds
National Grid takes advantage of quiet market to push for low concession
Mike Turner, July 24, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Elis turns to US PP as high yield issuance dwindles
Mike Turner, July 24, 2023
EM LatAm
Patience pays off for Embraer as bond orders fly in
Oliver West, July 26, 2023
Emerging Markets
Africa

Gabon shows blue bond access for borrowers free of debt distress

George Collard, July 27, 2023
EM LatAm
Chile seeks new SLB KPIs again after peso success
Oliver West, July 27, 2023
Emerging Markets
Fed adds fuel to bond market return for long-absent CEEMEA issuers
George Collard, July 27, 2023
Africa
Tunisia seals Gulf support but far more is needed
George Collard, July 24, 2023
Emerging Markets
Qatari riyal bank bond appetite probed
Francesca Young, July 27, 2023
Equity
ABBs-Block Trades

Primary equity raises back in focus despite lack of issuance

Aidan Gregory, July 27, 2023
Equity People and Markets
ECM bucks H1 investment banking downturn at Barclays
Aidan Gregory, July 27, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Farage furore adds twist to NatWest privatisation push
Aidan Gregory, July 26, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Student landlord Unite Group taps shareholders for £300m
Aidan Gregory, July 25, 2023
Follow-ons and Rights issues
Italian agriculture group plans rights issue to fund university
Victoria Thiele, July 24, 2023
People and Markets
GC View

Barclays needs transparency to avoid climate embarrassment

Jon Hay, July 25, 2023
GC View
MDBs must seize the initiative to shape their own destiny
Ralph Sinclair, July 25, 2023
Regulatory Capital
EM People and Markets
Barclays hires from BofA for Mexico IB
Oliver West, July 25, 2023
Covered Bonds
EBA signals concern over soft bullet covered bonds
Bill Thornhill, July 25, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Japan’s megabanks lean into investment banking

David Rothnie, July 27, 2023