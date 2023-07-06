GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Issue 1813

Top Stories
FIG
FIG fatigue but opportunities for top quality and high yield issuers remain
Leader
Public Sector
Sub-sovereigns

Sub-sovereign ESG issuance blooms as Länder take lead

Addison Gong, July 06, 2023
Supras and agencies
SSA sterling revival continues with ADB and KfW
Georgie Lee, July 06, 2023
SSA
IFC takes $2bn from dollar outing despite US holiday
Georgie Lee, July 06, 2023
Supras and agencies
EIB ‘steals some of EU’s thunder’ with biggest order book of year
Georgie Lee, July 04, 2023
Supras and agencies
EFSF ‘ticks boxes’ with €3bn seven year
Georgie Lee, July 03, 2023
Financial Institutions
Regulatory Capital

Abanca seals early AT1 refi in euros

Frank Jackman, July 06, 2023
Senior Debt
BPCE rides ‘different animal’ yen market to price largest Samurai
Atanas Dinov, July 06, 2023
FIG
SMFG takes $4bn amid Yankee dash
David Rothnie, July 06, 2023
Senior Debt
Nord LB returns to unsecured issuance with green debut
Frank Jackman, July 03, 2023
Senior Debt
Principality BS seals senior sterling return
Frank Jackman, July 05, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Polls and Awards

Covered Bonds Awards 2023: survey now open

Bill Thornhill, July 04, 2023
Covered Bonds
Covered bond issuers to wait for longer funding
Bill Thornhill, July 06, 2023
Covered Bonds
ANZ NZ covered blow-out underscores ‘cash parking’ liquidity premium
Bill Thornhill, July 05, 2023
GC View
Covered bonds are not the answer to the UK’s renewable revolution
Frank Jackman, July 04, 2023
Covered Bonds
Iccrea and Crédit Agricole show covered bonds are back, more issuers line up
Bill Thornhill, July 04, 2023
Securitization
CMBS

Office CMBS delinquency rising at its fastest since dotcom era

Kunyi Yang, July 06, 2023
ABS
Booming auto sector drives optimism for US ABS
Ayse Kelce, July 06, 2023
RMBS
Lloyds makes surprise return with Permanent
Tom Lemmon, July 06, 2023
CLOs
Mizuho hires US CLO director from Credit Suisse
Tom Lemmon, July 06, 2023
CLOs
CVC Credit raises $800bn for its third CLO equity vehicle
Kunyi Yang, July 05, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Highly levered A1 Towers connects with investors

Mike Turner, July 06, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Heathrow follows Aeroporti di Roma to land its debut SLB
Mike Turner, July 05, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Iberdrola calms jumpy market with well placed green bond
Mike Turner, July 04, 2023
Corporate Bonds
CRH flattens curve with €2bn triple bond
Mike Turner, July 04, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Japanese carmakers drive dollar supply
David Rothnie, July 06, 2023
Emerging Markets
People News

Credit Suisse loses Madrid-based pair

Francesca Young, July 06, 2023
EM LatAm
América Móvil to prioritise pesos as CFO foresees Mex bond mart growth
Oliver West, July 05, 2023
Emerging Markets
Sobha preps c.$400m debut sukuk
Francesca Young, July 05, 2023
Emerging Markets
ADIB makes possible AT1 replacement move
Francesca Young, July 05, 2023
CEE
Latvia lands 10 year at 'super tight' levels
George Collard, July 05, 2023
Equity
Equity IPOs

CAB Payments trades down on London debut after £290m IPO

Aidan Gregory, July 06, 2023
Equity IPOs
Thyssenkrupp Nucera’s IPO gets across the line at €20 a share
Aidan Gregory, July 05, 2023
Equity IPOs
Hidroelectrica lures emerging market funds with 11.6% yield
Aidan Gregory, July 04, 2023
People and Markets
Asia

Optimism abounds for Asia DCM despite torrid first half

Rashmi Kumar, July 06, 2023
People News
Credit Suisse loses Madrid-based pair
Francesca Young, July 06, 2023
Bank Strategy
BNPP Americas introduces inclusive surrogacy support in social push
John Crabb, June 30, 2023
People and Markets
BBVA bolsters EM team with Arabi hire
George Collard, July 03, 2023
FIG People and Markets
Mizuho hires former Credit Suisse DCM banker
Frank Jackman, June 27, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

Crédit Agricole mounts challenge in gruelling DCM contest

David Rothnie, July 06, 2023