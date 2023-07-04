Covered Bonds Awards 2023: survey now open

GlobalCapital is delighted to announce that the surveyfor its Covered Bond Awards 2023 is now open here:

https://globalcapitalcoveredbonds.awardsplatform.com/

Congratulations to all those who made it to the shortlists, which are listed in full below.

Your vote will remain strictly confidential but we trust that voters will only participate in categories about which they have particular knowledge.

Awards Period

The awards take account of business conducted in the 12 months from August 2022 to July 2023, and not just this calendar year.

Polling deadline

The voting period will end at 5pm BST on Friday, July 28.

Rules

• Block voting, for one institution across all categories it has been nominated for, is not permitted.

• Voting for your own institution is not permitted.

• One vote per institution.

• Banks within a single network will be considered as a single institution.

• The first vote from an institution is the one that counts, unless your institution has contacted Bill Thornhill, covered bonds editor, to specify otherwise.

Who can vote

• Lead managers must have syndicated at least one publicly distributed benchmark covered bond from Awards Period.

• Issuers will have launched at least one publicly placed transaction of €250m or more in the past 18 months.

• Investors will have bought covered bonds during the Awards Period with those more active having a larger weighting in the final count.

Award Winners' Event

The 2023 Covered Bond Awards winners will be revealed at a live ceremony at the Weitblick, Munich on Thursday, September 14.

For information about how you can attend please contact Jack Thomson, jack.thomson@globalcapital.com

Deals

Best Pioneering Deal

Credit Suisse, €750m December 2025

Deutsche Kreditbank, €500m 3% January 2033 social

KEB Hana, €600m 3.75% May 2026 SME empowerment social

Landsbankinn, €300m 4.25% March 2028

Santander, 3.25% €500m Feb 28 Cédulas de internacionalización

UniCredit, €1.75bn 3.375% January 2027 & €1.25bn 3.5% July 2030

Best ESG Deal

Berlin Hyp, €500m 3% May 2026 social & €500m 3% January 2033 green

Deutsche Kreditbank, €500m 3% January 2033 social

Crédit Agricole, €1.25bn 3.25% June 2033 social

Caffil, €750m 3.125% November 2027 green

Caja Rural Navarra, €500m 3% April 2027 green

Stadshypotek, €1bn 3.125% April 2028 green

Best Debut Deal

Credit Suisse, €750m December 2025

HSBC, £500m August 2027

Macquarie, €600m 2.574 September 2027

Santander, €500m 3.25% February 2028 export finance

Santander €2.5bn 3.375% January 2026 & €1bn 3.375% January 2030

Slovenska Sporitelna, €500m 3.5% March 2028

UniCredit €1.75bn 3.375% January 2027 & €1.25bn 3.5% July 2030

Best Swiss franc deal

CBA Sfr300m 1.94% June 2030

CCDJ Sfr325m 1.735% January 2028 (January 2023)

Credit Suisse Sfr500m 2.459% November 2024

KHFC Sfr160m 2.155% October 2025 and Sfr140m 2.465% October 2027

Nationwide Sfr315m 1.758% Jan 2026 and a SFr170m 2.013% Jan 2030

Best Sterling Deal

Bank of Nova Scotia £1.25bn September 2027

National Australia Bank £1.25bn June 2026

Nationwide £750m June 2028

Santander UK £1.5bn January 28

TSB £1bn February 2027

Best Dollar Deal

CCDJ $1bn 4.85% October 2025

CIBC $1.75bn 4.414% June 2028

National Australia Bank $1.65bn, 4.628% November 2027

Westpac $1.75bn 4.185% May 2028,

Best Euro Deal

Deutsche Bank €500m 3.125% October 2026 & €500m 3.125% May 2033

Deutsche Kreditbank €500m 3% January 2033 social

Santander €2.5bn 3.375% January 2026 & €1bn 3.375% January 2030

Toronto Dominion €3.5bn 3.879% March 2026 & €1.5bn 3.715% March 2030

UniCredit €1.75bn 3.375% January 2027 & €1.25bn 3.5% July 2030

Deal of the year

BNP Paribas €1.5bn 3% May 2028

ING €2bn 3% February 2033 & €2bn 3% February 2027

Santander €2.5bn 3.375% January 2026 & €1bn 3.375% January 2030

Toronto Dominion €3.5bn 3.879% March 2026 & €1.5bn 3.715% March 2030

UniCredit €1.75bn 3.375% January 2027 & €1.25bn 3.5% July 2030

People

Best syndicate banker

Mladen Djurdjevic, Erste

Edouard Freton, Société Générale

Vincent Hoarau, Crédit Agricole

Ken Loesken, ING

Mark Pearce, HSBC

Anthony Tobin, RBC

Alex Trulli, Natixis

Alberto Villa, UniCredit

Investor of the year

Commerzbank Treasury

Intesa Sanpaolo

KfW

Nordea IM

Norges

Rentenbank

Union Invest

Issuers

Best ESG Issuer

Berlin Hyp

Caffil

KHFC

Spabol

UniCredit

Best Euro Issuer

BPCE

ING

Santander

Toronto Dominion

UniCredit

Issuers of the Year

Bank of Montreal

BPCE

Crédit Agricole

Santander

Toronto Dominion

Lead Managers

There are no shortlists for Best Covered Bond Research and Best Liquidity Provider.

Best bank for distribution

BayernLB

Danske Bank

Erste

Helaba

NordLB

Best Bank for structuring and ALM

Barclays

BNP Paribas

HSBC

NatWest

Best Bank for ESG Issuers

ABN Amro

BNP Paribas

Crédit Agricole

ING

NatWest Markets

Best bank for inaugural issuers

Barclays

BNP Paribas

Erste

ING

UniCredit

Best Syndicate Bank

Deutsche Bank

DZ Bank

Erste

NatWest Markets

RBC Capital Markets

Société Générale

UniCredit

Best Sterling Lead Manager

Barclays

Lloyds

NatWest Markets

Nomura

RBC Capital Markets

Best Dollar Lead Manager

Citi

HSBC

Lloyds

RBC Capital Markets

TD Securities

Best Euro Lead Manager

Commerzbank

Credit Agricole

LBBW

Natixis

UniCredit

Covered Bond House of the Year

Barclays

Crédit Agricole

HSBC

LBBW

UniCredit

Platforms

Best ESG rating agency

Fitch

ISS ESG

Moody’s

S&P Global Ratings

Sustainalytics

Best law firm

Allen & Overy

Clifford Chance

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

White & Case

Best tech provider

Econans

EIB Green eligibility Checker

Evitec

Harley & Dikkinson

Kestrix

Best Bank for Digitalisation

DZ Bank

Santander

Societe Generale

Best Electronic trading Platform

Interactive Brokers

MarketAxess

MTS BondVision

Tradeweb

Best corporate trust providers

BNP Paribas Securities Services

BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited

Citi Issuer Services

Deutsche Bank Trust and Agency Services

HSBC Issuer Services

Perpetual Corporate Trust