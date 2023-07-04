Covered Bonds Awards 2023: survey now open
It's time to vote for the best in the covered bond market
GlobalCapital is delighted to announce that the surveyfor its Covered Bond Awards 2023 is now open here:
https://globalcapitalcoveredbonds.awardsplatform.com/
Congratulations to all those who made it to the shortlists, which are listed in full below.
Your vote will remain strictly confidential but we trust that voters will only participate in categories about which they have particular knowledge.
Awards Period
The awards take account of business conducted in the 12 months from August 2022 to July 2023, and not just this calendar year.
Polling deadline
The voting period will end at 5pm BST on Friday, July 28.
Rules
• Block voting, for one institution across all categories it has been nominated for, is not permitted.
• Voting for your own institution is not permitted.
• One vote per institution.
• Banks within a single network will be considered as a single institution.
• The first vote from an institution is the one that counts, unless your institution has contacted Bill Thornhill, covered bonds editor, to specify otherwise.
Who can vote
• Lead managers must have syndicated at least one publicly distributed benchmark covered bond from Awards Period.
• Issuers will have launched at least one publicly placed transaction of €250m or more in the past 18 months.
• Investors will have bought covered bonds during the Awards Period with those more active having a larger weighting in the final count.
Award Winners' Event
The 2023 Covered Bond Awards winners will be revealed at a live ceremony at the Weitblick, Munich on Thursday, September 14.
Deals
Best Pioneering Deal
Credit Suisse, €750m December 2025
Deutsche Kreditbank, €500m 3% January 2033 social
KEB Hana, €600m 3.75% May 2026 SME empowerment social
Landsbankinn, €300m 4.25% March 2028
Santander, 3.25% €500m Feb 28 Cédulas de internacionalización
UniCredit, €1.75bn 3.375% January 2027 & €1.25bn 3.5% July 2030
Best ESG Deal
Berlin Hyp, €500m 3% May 2026 social & €500m 3% January 2033 green
Deutsche Kreditbank, €500m 3% January 2033 social
Crédit Agricole, €1.25bn 3.25% June 2033 social
Caffil, €750m 3.125% November 2027 green
Caja Rural Navarra, €500m 3% April 2027 green
Stadshypotek, €1bn 3.125% April 2028 green
Best Debut Deal
Credit Suisse, €750m December 2025
HSBC, £500m August 2027
Macquarie, €600m 2.574 September 2027
Santander, €500m 3.25% February 2028 export finance
Santander €2.5bn 3.375% January 2026 & €1bn 3.375% January 2030
Slovenska Sporitelna, €500m 3.5% March 2028
UniCredit €1.75bn 3.375% January 2027 & €1.25bn 3.5% July 2030
Best Swiss franc deal
CBA Sfr300m 1.94% June 2030
CCDJ Sfr325m 1.735% January 2028 (January 2023)
Credit Suisse Sfr500m 2.459% November 2024
KHFC Sfr160m 2.155% October 2025 and Sfr140m 2.465% October 2027
Nationwide Sfr315m 1.758% Jan 2026 and a SFr170m 2.013% Jan 2030
Best Sterling Deal
Bank of Nova Scotia £1.25bn September 2027
National Australia Bank £1.25bn June 2026
Nationwide £750m June 2028
Santander UK £1.5bn January 28
TSB £1bn February 2027
Best Dollar Deal
CCDJ $1bn 4.85% October 2025
CIBC $1.75bn 4.414% June 2028
National Australia Bank $1.65bn, 4.628% November 2027
Westpac $1.75bn 4.185% May 2028,
Best Euro Deal
Deutsche Bank €500m 3.125% October 2026 & €500m 3.125% May 2033
Deutsche Kreditbank €500m 3% January 2033 social
Santander €2.5bn 3.375% January 2026 & €1bn 3.375% January 2030
Toronto Dominion €3.5bn 3.879% March 2026 & €1.5bn 3.715% March 2030
UniCredit €1.75bn 3.375% January 2027 & €1.25bn 3.5% July 2030
Deal of the year
BNP Paribas €1.5bn 3% May 2028
ING €2bn 3% February 2033 & €2bn 3% February 2027
Santander €2.5bn 3.375% January 2026 & €1bn 3.375% January 2030
Toronto Dominion €3.5bn 3.879% March 2026 & €1.5bn 3.715% March 2030
UniCredit €1.75bn 3.375% January 2027 & €1.25bn 3.5% July 2030
People
Best syndicate banker
Mladen Djurdjevic, Erste
Edouard Freton, Société Générale
Vincent Hoarau, Crédit Agricole
Ken Loesken, ING
Mark Pearce, HSBC
Anthony Tobin, RBC
Alex Trulli, Natixis
Alberto Villa, UniCredit
Investor of the year
Commerzbank Treasury
Intesa Sanpaolo
KfW
Nordea IM
Norges
Rentenbank
Union Invest
Issuers
Best ESG Issuer
Berlin Hyp
Caffil
KHFC
Spabol
UniCredit
Best Euro Issuer
BPCE
ING
Santander
Toronto Dominion
UniCredit
Issuers of the Year
Bank of Montreal
BPCE
Crédit Agricole
Santander
Toronto Dominion
Lead Managers
There are no shortlists for Best Covered Bond Research and Best Liquidity Provider.
Best bank for distribution
BayernLB
Danske Bank
Erste
Helaba
NordLB
Best Bank for structuring and ALM
Barclays
BNP Paribas
HSBC
NatWest
Best Bank for ESG Issuers
ABN Amro
BNP Paribas
Crédit Agricole
ING
NatWest Markets
Best bank for inaugural issuers
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Erste
ING
UniCredit
Best Syndicate Bank
Deutsche Bank
DZ Bank
Erste
NatWest Markets
RBC Capital Markets
Société Générale
UniCredit
Best Sterling Lead Manager
Barclays
Lloyds
NatWest Markets
Nomura
RBC Capital Markets
Best Dollar Lead Manager
Citi
HSBC
Lloyds
RBC Capital Markets
TD Securities
Best Euro Lead Manager
Commerzbank
Credit Agricole
LBBW
Natixis
UniCredit
Covered Bond House of the Year
Barclays
Crédit Agricole
HSBC
LBBW
UniCredit
Platforms
Best ESG rating agency
Fitch
ISS ESG
Moody’s
S&P Global Ratings
Sustainalytics
Best law firm
Allen & Overy
Clifford Chance
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
White & Case
Best tech provider
Econans
EIB Green eligibility Checker
Evitec
Harley & Dikkinson
Kestrix
Best Bank for Digitalisation
DZ Bank
Santander
Societe Generale
Best Electronic trading Platform
Interactive Brokers
MarketAxess
MTS BondVision
Tradeweb
Best corporate trust providers
BNP Paribas Securities Services
BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited
Citi Issuer Services
Deutsche Bank Trust and Agency Services
HSBC Issuer Services
Perpetual Corporate Trust