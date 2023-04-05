Issue 1800

GlobalCapital, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Senior Debt
Frail and nervous, FIG market starts slow reopening
The Euro sign, the official currency of the Eurozone in the European Union. Photo:Jeff Gilbert
Leader
Public Sector
Supras and agencies

‘Feast or famine’ dollar SSA market fills its boots

Feast_alamy_5Apr23
Addison Gong, April 05, 2023
Sub-sovereigns
SSA issuers make final push before Easter
Addison Gong, April 05, 2023
Supras and agencies
Early Easter eggs for dollar SSA investors as issuance picks up
Addison Gong, April 04, 2023
Sovereigns
Investors flock to Italy and Cyprus ESG bonds
Addison Gong, April 04, 2023
Supras and agencies
EIB takes £1.15bn demand for its first sterling benchmark of 2023
Georgie Lee, April 03, 2023
Financial Institutions
Senior Debt

Swiss bank capital landscape shifts again as ZKB brings innovative deal

The logo of Zuercher Kantonalbank bank (ZKB) is seen at its headquarters at the Bahnhofstrasse in Zurich, Switzerland March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Frank Jackman, April 05, 2023
Regulatory Capital
AXA scores 'wonderful' tier two reopener
Frank Jackman, April 04, 2023
Regulatory Capital
HSBC exits the era of Discos
Atanas Dinov, April 04, 2023
GC View
UniCredit’s bold distribution plan shows strength of European banking
Atanas Dinov, April 04, 2023
Senior Debt
TP ICAP deal ‘eye-catching’ but no guide to sterling market
Atanas Dinov, April 05, 2023
Covered Bonds

Covered Bonds

Covered Bond Deal Reviews

Crédit Agricole tests covered bond demand with duration and size

Credit Agricole racing cyclist HiRes 575
Bill Thornhill, April 05, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
Covered bond market brushes aside banking crisis as trio print
Bill Thornhill, April 04, 2023
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
CIBC replicates euro reopener in sterling market
Atanas Dinov, April 03, 2023
Covered Bond Secondary Market
Raising Rates: investors take profits after spreads tighten in EU’s wake
Bill Thornhill, April 04, 2023
Covered Bonds
Bank trio prepares return of eurozone covered bonds
Atanas Dinov, April 03, 2023
Securitization
ABS

ABS volumes to decline amid tighter lending standards

£20 notes being squeezed by a tape measure
Ayse Kelce, April 05, 2023
CMBS
Multifamily CMBS sees uptick in delinquencies amid market cooldown
Kunyi Yang, April 05, 2023
CLOs
CLO equity worriers are 'short-sighted', says manager
Tom Lemmon, April 04, 2023
CLOs
Troubles abound for European CLOs in 2023
Tom Lemmon, April 04, 2023
CLOs
ESG struggles to get off the ground in European CLOs
George Smith, April 05, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Asia

Asia ESG market regains strength with new bonds from REC, Shinhan

A man walks past the headquarters of Shinhan Bank in Seoul February 4, 2010. Shinhan Financial Group, South Korea's largest financial services firm by market value, posted a 10 percent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, due to additional costs to cover
Rashmi Kumar, April 05, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Orange proves corporate hybrids not tainted by AT1 turmoil
Mike Turner, April 05, 2023
GC View
IG corporates are the unexpected belle of the capital markets ball
Mike Turner, April 04, 2023
Corporate Bonds
Sharp selling eases in Aroundtown securities
Mike Turner, April 03, 2023
Corporate Bonds
GM enjoys smooth ride with vol in rear view mirror
David Rothnie, April 05, 2023
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Syndicated Loans

Dollar Libor comes late to the synthetic game

LIBOR, SOFR and RFR, abbreviations relevant for the IBOR transition to risk-free rates such as the "secured overnight financing rate" in the banking a
Marta Imarisio, April 05, 2023
Syndicated Loans
Lidl launches another Schuldschein with pair of banks
Marta Imarisio, April 05, 2023
LevFin
Apleona and USA bring rare M&A deals to levfin
Marta Imarisio, April 03, 2023
LevFin
US-based Polen Capital launches HY fund for UK-based investors
Oscar Laurikka, April 03, 2023
Emerging Markets
Emerging Markets

CEEMEA faces high beta re-opening feat

Open blue door
Francesca Young, April 05, 2023
Emerging Markets
Investors feast on Middle East as Jordan ups bond sale
Francesca Young, April 05, 2023
Emerging Markets
Bahrain returns to the public market
Francesca Young, April 05, 2023
EM LatAm
Guacolda to retire $130m of bonds in cut-price tender
Oliver West, April 04, 2023
Emerging Markets
Opec+ output cut boosts Gulf issuers, increases CEE vulnerability
George Collard, April 03, 2023
Equity
ABBs-Block Trades

‘Pragmatic’ issuers will keep ECM’s motor running after Easter

Mercedes-Benz SL350
Victoria Thiele, April 05, 2023
Equity-Linked
Nordex turns to convertibles after S&P rating upgrade
Aidan Gregory, April 05, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
De Nora owners increase size of first selldown since IPO
Victoria Thiele, April 05, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Nexans €380m surprise block priced at chunky discount
Victoria Thiele, April 05, 2023
ABBs-Block Trades
Selldown of Xior after failure to meet merger terms
Victoria Thiele, April 04, 2023
People and Markets
People and Markets

‘There is no silver bullet’: LSE’s Julia Hoggett on fixing the UK’s equity markets

Hoggett_575x375_7December2020
John Crabb, April 05, 2023
People and Markets
Finance firms push ahead with AI, quantum research
John Crabb, April 05, 2023
Technology
NowCM adopts ICMA taxonomy in push to harmonise data
Georgie Lee, March 31, 2023
GC View
FIG People and Markets
Leading FIG banker David Marks to retire from JP Morgan
Atanas Dinov, March 31, 2023
Southpaw
Southpaw

UBS deploys ‘culture filter’ for bruising integration

southpaw.jpg
David Rothnie, April 05, 2023
GC Podcast