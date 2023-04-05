Issue 1800
Top Stories
Corporate deals have bounced back from banking stress, inviting further issuance
Market defies predictions with deals set to flow, but risks loom and deal executors cautious
Manageable maturity profile not enough to stop bondholders fleeing
Investors attracted by relative value versus loans but are not blind to risk
Leader
Investors want opportunities, issuers want buyers, but their needs are misaligned
Private and public credit providers will need to co-operate if they want to support an M&A revival
Public Sector
Financial Institutions
Covered Bonds
Covered Bonds
Securitization
Corporate Bonds
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
Emerging Markets
Equity
People and Markets
GC Podcast