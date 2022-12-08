All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Issue 1784

Top Stories
Regulatory Capital
UBS call prompts rethink of European bank AT1s
A 50g gold ingot issued by the Swiss bank UBS.
Leader
Public Sector
GlobalCapital Podcast

China's Covid policy and EM bonds, the EU-lephant in the room and the state of private credit

elephant carries a flag EU isolated on white background
Ralph Sinclair, December 09, 2022
Supras and agencies
EU ends 2022 on a high but future supply worries market
Addison Gong, December 08, 2022
Supras and agencies
Sterling SSA market set for strong 2023
Addison Gong, December 08, 2022
SSA
ECB cuts southern European Pepp exposure by over €3bn
Addison Gong, December 06, 2022
Sovereigns
S&P cuts France outlook on rising budget risks
Addison Gong, December 05, 2022
Financial Institutions and Covered Bonds
Covered Bond Analysis

ECB expected to outline plans for less covered bond buying next week

Lagarde_Alamy_575x375
Bill Thornhill, December 08, 2022
FIG
BPCE unleashes new seven sided Samurai
Atanas Dinov, December 08, 2022
Regulatory Capital
Swedbank eyes higher capital distribution
Atanas Dinov, December 07, 2022
Senior Debt
Offshore Nokkie bank issuance hits record high
Frank Jackman, December 07, 2022
Covered Bond Deal Reviews
BMO reopens Canada’s sterling covered bond market
Bill Thornhill, December 07, 2022
Securitization
ABS

US ABS may soon regain its appeal to investors

image of a firm handshake
Ayse Kelce, December 07, 2022
RMBS
Fannie and Freddie loan limit increase no boon for RMBS volumes
Ayse Kelce, December 06, 2022
GC View
Flailing UK could be ticking time bomb for EU ABS
Tom Lemmon, December 06, 2022
ABS
European ABS issuers lean on favourable warehouse lines
Tom Lemmon, December 05, 2022
Corporate Bonds
Corporate Bonds

Corporate bond spread widening tipped to reverse next year

Vice_AdobeStock_575x375_25Feb20
Mike Turner, December 08, 2022
Syndicated Loans
Schuldschein’s boom year raises doubts that 2023 can top it
Marta Imarisio, December 08, 2022
LevFin
Three late fundraisings buck the trend of drought in capital for private debt
Kenny Wastell, December 08, 2022
Corporate Bonds
Supply idles ahead of data glut
David Rothnie, December 08, 2022
LevFin
888 hits refi jackpot amid late flurry of high yield issues
Kenny Wastell, December 08, 2022
Syndicated Loans and Leveraged Finance
LevFin

Cerba issues non-fungible tranche at smaller discount

Scientist preparing clinical samples for medical testing in a laboratory
December 08, 2022
LevFin
Tea producer raises €2.458bn loans in 'challenging' environment
Marta Imarisio, December 08, 2022
Syndicated Loans
Gunvor doubles innovative natural gas facility
Marta Imarisio, December 07, 2022
LevFin
Pantheon adds to private debt team
Kenny Wastell, December 07, 2022
Emerging Markets
EM LatAm

El Salvador wraps tender ahead of January maturity

Conchagua Volcano, El Salvador, Central America, LatAm, 575
Oliver West, December 08, 2022
Africa Bonds
Egypt working with AIIB, AfDB on guaranteed Panda bond
George Collard, December 07, 2022
GC View
Unconventional EM issuance has its limits
Francesca Young, December 06, 2022
Africa Bonds
Ghana debt exchange leaves foreign investors waiting
George Collard, December 05, 2022
Equity
ABBs-Block Trades

Nippon Steel exits Vallourec

Precut pipes for subsequent uses, Vallourec & Mannesmann Tubes, Rath factory, Duesseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia
Victoria Thiele, December 08, 2022
Equity IPOs
Aramco’s Luberef to price $1.3bn IPO at top of the range
Aidan Gregory, December 08, 2022
Equity-Linked
Herbalife Nutrition shares tank after $250m convertible offering
Aidan Gregory, December 07, 2022
Southpaw
Southpaw

Goldman leads broking gains in year of pain for ECM

Goldman Sachs new London HQ from Alamy 8Dec22 575x375
David Rothnie, December 09, 2022