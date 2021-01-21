NWB EUR500m 0% Feb 37

Rating:Aaa/AAA
Amount:€500m Reg S only
Maturity:16 February, 2037
Issue/reoffer price:99.599
Coupon:0%
Spread at reoffer:mid-swaps plus 2bp; 37.6bp over the 0% May 2035 Bund
Launched: Tuesday, January 19
Payment date:January 26
Joint books:Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis, SEB
Borrower's comment:
