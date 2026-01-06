Pacific Life launches sterling FABN in quiet Tuesday market

FIG
Senior Debt

Flynn Nicholls
January 06, 2026 04:56 pm

◆PacLife the sole sterling note on the day ◆ Follows two FABN trades on Monday ◆ 'Sensitive' book drops by almost half as leads tighten within 5bp of NY Life's Monday note

Topics

Senior DebtFIGSterlingWeekly Covers
FN
