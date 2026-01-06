Pacific Life launches sterling FABN in quiet Tuesday market
◆PacLife the sole sterling note on the day ◆ Follows two FABN trades on Monday ◆ 'Sensitive' book drops by almost half as leads tighten within 5bp of NY Life's Monday note
Unlock this article.
The content you are trying to view is exclusive to our subscribers.
To unlock this article:
- ✔ 4,000 annual insights
- ✔ 700+ notes and long-form analyses
- ✔ 4 capital markets databases
- ✔ Daily newsletters across markets and asset classes
- ✔ 2 weekly podcasts