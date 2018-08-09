Default resources concentrated at two CCPs, say watchdogs

The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, the Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures, the Financial Stability Board and the International Organization of Securities Commissions revealed that almost 40% of total prefunded financial resources by clearing members were being allocated at just two CCPs.These resources are made up of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.