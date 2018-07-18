RepoClear raises margin on BTPs

The upward revisions are for BTPs with duration between three months and 10 years, as well as Italy’s floating rate bonds, or CCTs. The biggest revisions are for CCTs and BTPs with durations between two and 4.75 years.The revisions follow the extreme volatility across the Italian ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.