Calls to arms on climate transparency as glitzy summits loom

Friday marks one year since the launch of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure’s final guidelines — a blueprint for companies to report to investors how they are facing up to climate change.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 06:45 PM

The initiative has won very high level support from the start, thanks partly to its A-list backers, media entrepreneur Michael Bloomberg, Mark Carney, governor of the Bank of England, and Mary Schapiro, former chairman of the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

At its launch on June 29 ...

