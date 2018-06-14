Watermark
TheCityUK pushes for EU-UK derivs agreement

UK financial services advocacy group TheCityUK on Wednesday called for the continuity cross-border derivatives contracts to be guaranteed after the UK leaves the EU.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 03:00 PM

In a new report, TheCityUK reiterated Brexit concerns from other other institutions like the Bank of England, saying that without a proper agreement on financial services passporting, it could be illegal to properly service derivatives contracts throughout the lifecycle of a trade. 

The report noted that netting and compression, ...

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 186,867.44 727 7.96%
2 JPMorgan 179,438.72 796 7.64%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 171,981.94 568 7.33%
4 Barclays 149,114.94 517 6.35%
5 HSBC 131,579.74 600 5.60%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 28,912.55 42 8.28%
2 BNP Paribas 23,481.31 80 6.72%
3 Citi 19,694.20 52 5.64%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 18,198.32 63 5.21%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 18,085.88 74 5.18%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 8,528.32 38 9.20%
2 JPMorgan 8,142.46 34 8.79%
3 Citi 7,179.38 39 7.75%
4 UBS 5,926.29 19 6.40%
5 Deutsche Bank 4,787.10 31 5.17%