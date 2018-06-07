Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Romania raises $1.2bn with rare 30 year dollar, but trades weakly in line with EM market

In a rare instance for CEE countries, Romania has printed 30 year dollar bonds.

  • By Silas Brown
  • 03:00 PM
CitiDeutsche BankHSBCJP Morganand UniCredit arranged the deal, and circulated initial price thoughts of 5.4% on Thursday morning, without specifying a deal size. This was seen as offering a new issue premium of 30bp-40bp over Romania’s curve, as implied by its 2044 bonds, seen trading at ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of International Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 34,592.82 146 9.92%
2 HSBC 29,429.48 173 8.44%
3 JPMorgan 22,276.53 107 6.39%
4 Deutsche Bank 21,402.42 70 6.14%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 20,515.02 126 5.88%

Bookrunners of LatAm Emerging Market DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 11,132.41 34 18.10%
2 HSBC 7,273.68 16 11.82%
3 JPMorgan 5,826.69 26 9.47%
4 Deutsche Bank 5,824.56 6 9.47%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,079.80 16 6.63%

Bookrunners of CEEMEA International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 13,677.18 42 10.83%
2 Standard Chartered Bank 12,342.25 44 9.77%
3 Deutsche Bank 11,040.41 24 8.74%
4 JPMorgan 10,605.44 41 8.39%
5 HSBC 8,837.87 38 7.00%

EMEA M&A Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 JPMorgan 195.08 50 10.55%
2 Goldman Sachs 162.26 37 8.77%
3 Morgan Stanley 141.22 46 7.64%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 114.20 33 6.18%
5 Citi 95.36 35 5.16%

Bookrunners of Central and Eastern Europe: Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 1,737.05 9 12.53%
2 Intesa Sanpaolo SpA 1,287.73 4 9.29%
3 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group 1,053.52 6 7.60%
4 Deutsche Bank 890.97 8 6.43%
5 Citi 720.21 7 5.20%

Bookrunners of India DCM

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 AXIS Bank 4,588.48 75 25.16%
2 HDFC Bank 2,250.57 40 12.34%
3 Trust Investment Advisors 2,059.18 53 11.29%
4 ICICI Bank 1,340.24 46 7.35%
5 Yes Bank Ltd 1,102.57 12 6.05%