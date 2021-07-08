Romania
Rating: Baa3/BBB-/BBB-
Romania will sell a euro denominated bond on Wednesday, its second offering this year and its fourth of the last 12 months.
Trans-Oil Group, a Moldova agriculture company, was in the market on Wednesday for a dollar bond. The issuer has a rocky history in debt markets, following a failed attempt at a debut bond in 2018.
Romania this week returned to the international debt markets to issue euro-denominated bonds.
Romania will need to make progress towards fiscal consolidation once a new government is formed, according to rating agencies, as it is now dangerously close to slipping into speculative grade territory.
Bank lenders are hopeful that volumes across the typically active central and eastern Europe region will pick up, after what has been a disappointing year. This week Romanian meat processing company Carmistin Group raised a syndicated loan from a range of regional lenders, which is one of only five deals signed in the country this year.
CEEMEA sovereign borrowers extended their last minute funding spree this week with Romania joining Ivory Coast in the primary bond market.
Florin Cîțu, Romania’s finance minister, is in defiant mood as he speaks to GlobalMarkets from the campaign trail ahead of a busy election cycle. The previous day, September 22, parliament had voted to amend the budget to increase pensions by 40% — instead of the 14% increase that the National Liberal Party (PNL)-led government, which has a minority in parliament, had implemented.
Romania’s promotion to secondary emerging market status in the FTSE Russell EM index is the spark its capital markets desperately need in order to grow, experts have said.
Romanian telecoms giant Digi issued an €800m bond this week, offering investors exposure to risky but fast-growing eastern European economies. Digi is joining the long list of companies taking advantage of exceptionally favourable refinancing conditions in European high yield.
Romania sold €1.4bn 2% 2032s and €1.6bn 3.375% 2050s on Tuesday, managing to get away half of the country’s €6bn funding target for 2020 in one swoop.