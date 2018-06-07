Watermark
Go to Asia edition

KfW reopens dollars as bankers spot potential US demand

KfW opened the door for dollar issuers after a quiet few weeks in the currency, although the issuer — and SFIL, which followed it — had to navigate some price discovery after last week’s Italy-led volatility.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 07:00 PM

Bankers are hopeful that dollar deals could attract some more US demand.

“European investors reacted in strength on this deal,” said a head of SSA DCM at one of KfW’s leads. “Asian investors are a bit keener on the longer maturities, although you could challenge that because the ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 12,417.34 15 11.21%
2 JPMorgan 10,583.00 15 9.55%
3 Citi 9,634.73 16 8.69%
4 NatWest Markets 8,487.83 7 7.66%
5 HSBC 7,587.14 11 6.85%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 27,386.38 68 12.26%
2 HSBC 21,648.10 45 9.69%
3 JPMorgan 18,703.30 46 8.37%
4 Deutsche Bank 17,229.87 24 7.71%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 15,561.62 48 6.96%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 23,360.54 46 8.75%
2 Barclays 21,287.26 35 7.98%
3 UniCredit 17,856.71 47 6.69%
4 HSBC 17,348.38 60 6.50%
5 BNP Paribas 16,479.02 31 6.18%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 49,874.24 234 7.45%
2 Citi 49,018.07 168 7.33%
3 HSBC 44,735.59 160 6.69%
4 Barclays 40,466.60 125 6.05%
5 Deutsche Bank 35,126.62 94 5.25%