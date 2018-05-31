Chinese issuers serve up taps in challenging market

Issuers in Asia ex-Japan sold just over $19bn of offshore bonds in May, less than half of what was printed in April, according to Dealogic. It was also a 24.6% fall year-on-year as markets turned volatile.“We’ve got to a point where there just isn’t enough supply in ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.