Italian drama shuts euros ‘for all but a few SSAs’

Bond market havoc following the Italian president’s decision to appoint a technocratic government has shut the euro market for most public sector borrowers. Volatile swap spreads are making issuance near impossible, while an “enormous” flattening in Italy’s curve is of particular concern for that sovereign, said one head of SSA syndicate.

  • By Craig McGlashan, Ross Lancaster
  • 29 May 2018

CDS levels on Italian debt ballooned on Tuesday, from 176bp on Friday to 227bp. This was the most dramatic move in sovereign European peripheral CDS, with Spain gapping out by 20bp over the same period, to 95bp and Portugal moving by the same amount, to 127bp.

Dramatic widening ...

