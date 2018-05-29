Italian drama shuts euros ‘for all but a few SSAs’

CDS levels on Italian debt ballooned on Tuesday, from 176bp on Friday to 227bp. This was the most dramatic move in sovereign European peripheral CDS, with Spain gapping out by 20bp over the same period, to 95bp and Portugal moving by the same amount, to 127bp.Dramatic widening ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.