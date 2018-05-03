Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Advance guard of banks plans how to tally climate risks

How risky is it to lend money to a coal-fired power plant or an oil company? OK for another five years, perhaps — but how much longer can they carry on in the face of climate change? So far, banks have largely ducked questions like these. But from next year, more and more of them will be giving some kind of answer in their annual reports.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 07:30 PM

A critical mass of bank chief executives has bought into the ideas of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD).

“I think the industry has every intention of moving toward the letter and spirit of TCFD,” said John Colas,

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Global Green Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 2,768.93 12 7.09%
2 HSBC 2,594.56 17 6.65%
3 Credit Agricole CIB 2,245.46 14 5.75%
4 JPMorgan 2,210.86 10 5.66%
5 Citi 2,145.68 5 5.50%