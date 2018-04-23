Watermark
Go to Asia edition

MEP Ferber rejects no-action letter system

Prominent German member of European parliament, Markus Ferber, has put down suggestions that European regulators should be granted powers to temporarily exempt market participants from regulations.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 23 Apr 2018
“I am sceptical to write the notion of regulatory forbearance explicitly into the ESA [European Supervisory Authorities] regulation, as this might give supervisors a little too much power for my taste,” he said in an interview for the quarterly publication of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association. ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 142,436.05 527 8.18%
2 JPMorgan 131,842.10 545 7.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 115,577.54 392 6.64%
4 Barclays 101,544.17 363 5.83%
5 Goldman Sachs 98,689.46 279 5.67%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,749.48 24 10.76%
2 Citi 15,693.04 32 6.83%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 14,413.17 40 6.27%
4 Deutsche Bank 13,118.70 35 5.71%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 12,117.87 27 5.27%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 5,917.47 27 10.22%
2 JPMorgan 4,842.28 23 8.37%
3 Citi 4,170.20 23 7.21%
4 Deutsche Bank 4,055.26 23 7.01%
5 Morgan Stanley 2,713.30 22 4.69%