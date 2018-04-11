Watermark
ISDA consults members on smart contracts for definitions

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association this week asked its members for feedback on the potential integration of smart contract functionality into the definitions that govern derivatives transactions.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 11 Apr 2018
Smart contracts are generally defined as agreements that can self-execute in an automatic manner with minimal human input. The derivatives industry is not sure exactly how smart contracts will work at this stage, but ISDA contacting its members is seen as one way for it to find out. ...

