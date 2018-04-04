STP beams $577m dual-currency borrowing

The facility, which was launched last week, is led by six mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners — BNP Paribas, Citi, ING, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Standard Chartered and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.The deal is split into three tranches: a $297m term loan, a Rph3.05tr term loan ($245m) ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.