US committee approves SLR relief

The bill addresses concerns of many industry players over how the Supplementary Leverage Ratio, a creation of the Basel Committee, applies to derivatives exposure. The SLR is supposed to be a way to force banks to hold capital against exposures that are either on or off balance sheet, ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.