US committee approves SLR relief

The Financial Services Committee of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday waved through a bill that could allow banks to remove initial margin for centrally cleared derivatives from their leverage exposure, and thus hold less capital.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 22 Mar 2018
The bill addresses concerns of many industry players over how the Supplementary Leverage Ratio, a creation of the Basel Committee, applies to derivatives exposure. The SLR is supposed to be a way to force banks to hold capital against exposures that are either on or off balance sheet, ...

