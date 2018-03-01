Investors shrugging off Italian election risk as SSAs find 15 year demand

Italian general election results are expected mid-morning on Monday. The opinion polls indicate a 5% lead for the Five Star Movement, Italy’s populist party, over centre left incumbents, the Democratic Party. However, that margin is too small for Five Star to secure enough seats to govern alone, making ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.