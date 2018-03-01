Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Investors shrugging off Italian election risk as SSAs find 15 year demand

Sunday's Italian election is looming in the minds of those in the European SSA market. But despite the political risk posed, there is next to no volatility in evidence.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 08:30 PM
Italian general election results are expected mid-morning on Monday. The opinion polls indicate a 5% lead for the Five Star Movement, Italy’s populist party, over centre left incumbents, the Democratic Party. However, that margin is too small for Five Star to secure enough seats to govern alone, making ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 9,037.14 14 11.94%
2 JPMorgan 8,815.28 11 11.65%
3 Barclays 8,460.40 10 11.18%
4 NatWest Markets 5,400.28 4 7.14%
5 HSBC 5,128.43 7 6.78%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 16,523.04 29 14.28%
2 HSBC 12,347.00 18 10.67%
3 JPMorgan 12,056.41 20 10.42%
4 Goldman Sachs 9,616.74 18 8.31%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,421.13 22 8.14%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Barclays 15,177.33 20 10.22%
2 JPMorgan 12,842.29 22 8.65%
3 Citi 11,647.43 29 7.84%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 9,872.55 17 6.65%
5 NatWest Markets 9,152.73 8 6.16%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 32,560.57 86 9.48%
2 JPMorgan 30,462.13 114 8.87%
3 HSBC 23,745.29 67 6.91%
4 Barclays 22,991.65 45 6.69%
5 Goldman Sachs 18,212.39 30 5.30%