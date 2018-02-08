Watermark
Renaissance Capital launches algo unit

Russian investment bank Renaissance Capital on Monday revealed that it had set up an algorithmic trading unit to take advantage of volatility in financial markets.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 03:30 PM

The unit will operate within the firm's derivatives business, and will be co-lead by Ruslan Rezhepov, a derivatives trader at Renaissance Capital, and Grigory Isaev, the former head of trading at Znamenka Capital, a quantitative prop trading firm. 

Before joining Znamenka Capital, Isaev was the head of delta one ...

