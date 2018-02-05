Watermark
QNB to increase loan due to oversubscription

Qatar National Bank is expected to increase its loan to around $3.25bn, after it received commitments exceeding its launch amount.

  • By Bianca Boorer
  • 05 Feb 2018

The loan, due to be signed in the next two days, has “gone very well”, according to a banker one of the lead banks on the deal.

“[QNB] are looking to increase by a little because they can,” he said. He added that it had received more ...

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,894.58 63 9.77%
2 Citi 11,798.45 39 7.74%
3 JPMorgan 11,352.93 55 7.45%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 10,817.01 51 7.10%
5 Deutsche Bank 7,970.25 22 5.23%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 5,140.74 13 10.17%
2 First Abu Dhabi Bank 4,461.18 18 8.83%
3 Citi 3,695.25 11 7.31%
4 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group 3,682.12 11 7.28%
5 Standard Chartered Bank 3,647.08 20 7.21%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 CaixaBank 264.38 2 16.70%
2 UniCredit 245.15 2 15.49%
3 HSBC 183.33 1 11.58%
3 Fifth Third Securities Inc 183.33 1 11.58%
3 Citi 183.33 1 11.58%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,729.50 4 17.16%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,103.83 5 12.29%
3 Goldman Sachs 4,061.09 5 12.17%
4 BNP Paribas 1,774.32 7 5.32%
5 ING 1,671.37 6 5.01%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%