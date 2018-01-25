BOCI, Jefferies collaborate on IB, capital markets

The two will distribute co-branded equity research to their global institutional clients, while continuing to provide sales and trading services to their clients dealing with equity markets in China and Hong Kong.BOCI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bank of China, one of the country’s biggest state-owned commercial ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.