Jefferies LLC
US software company taps convertible market for second time
A group of pre-IPO shareholders have completed the first selldown of stock in Darktrace, the UK cyber security company, since its flotation on the London Stock Exchange at the end of April.
Aligning with a global commercial bank has been on Jefferies’ agenda for several years, but its alliance with SMBC signals an intent to join the investment banking big league. By David Rothnie.
Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has formed an alliance with Jefferies and is providing the US investment bank with capital to pursue its ambitions in leveraged finance.
The IPO of Novem Group, the German car parts supplier, is set to be priced at €16.50 a share, according to sources close to the deal.
Novem Group, the German car parts supplier, is targeting a valuation of up to €830m in ts IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, it revealed on Thursday.
Mister Spex, the German eyewear retailer, remained buoyant in trading on Friday after its €326m IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Credit Suisse’s investment bankers are looking to its top ranks for an injection of belief in the future of the business, following cuts to the bonus pool and defections from those with less patience, writes David Rothnie.
Helios Towers, the London-listed telecoms towers company focused on the Middle East and Africa, has completed a $160m capital raising, including a $50m tap of its outstanding 2027 convertible bond.
German eyewear retailer Mister Spex is preparing to go public, having announced its intention to float on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Monday.
Suse, the German open-source software company, has narrowed the price range for its €1bn IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Synlab, the German laboratory diagnostic services company, has set the terms for its €1bn plus IPO on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.