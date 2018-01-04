Watermark
Sweden USD3bn 2.375% Feb 23

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 04 Jan 2018

Rating: Aaa/AAA/AAA

Amount: $3bn

Maturity: 15 February 2023

Issue/reoffer price: 99.632

Coupon: 2.375%

Spread at reoffer: mid-swaps plus 12bp, US Treasury plus 16.2bp 

Launch date: Thursday, January 4

Payment date: January 11 

Joint books: BMO Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Nordea

Bookrunners’ comment:

A phenomenal trade. I ...

