Par from the Maduro crowd?

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Par from the Maduro crowd?

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayGeorge CollardFrank JackmanLuke Jeffs
May 29, 2026 04:55 pm

◆ Venezuela embarks on historic debt restructuring ◆ Canada suggests covered bond boost ◆ European Secured Notes are here. Regulate them

The oil industry of venezuela . Oil rigs on the background of the venezuelan flag. Mining and oil export. trading on global fuel market. Fuel industry

Venezuela's debt restructuring is getting underway, nine years after the country defaulted and just months after the US removed its former president, Nicolas Maduro. The amount of debt involved is expected to be huge but no one outside of Venezuela knows quite how much.

That's not the only unusual thing about the exercise. We discuss what looks likely to be the biggest sovereign debt restructuring since Greece — the unknowns, the unique complexities, where there is hope for Venezuela and its creditors and the rare involvement of the US government.

Canada is considering easing up on the regulatory treatment of overseas covered bonds. We explore what this means for Canada's banks, international covered bond issuers and whether it advances the cause for the regulatory equivalence between different financial jurisdictions that could unlock growth for the asset class.

Finally, the European Secured Note, a long-touted idea to use covered bond techniques to fund lending to different sorts of assets is about to make an appearance in the bond market. We discuss Bpifrance's pioneering deal, which will boast loans made to small and medium-sized companies as well as mid-cap French firms as collateral, and argue that regulators need to decide how to treat ESNs if they are to have a future as a funding tool for the EU economy.

Now read on:

View of the city of Caracas from the El Avila mountain forest
Emerging Markets
Long road ahead as Venezuela preps jumbo debt restructuring
George Collard, May 28, 2026
FRIBOURG, FRIBOURG - MAY 28: Canada players celebrate for the first time after Macklin Celebrini scored during the 2026 IIHF World Championship quarterfinal match between Canada and the United States at BCF Arena on May 28, 2026 in Fribourg, Fribourg, Swi
Covered Bonds
Canadian reform may help level global covered bond playing field
Luke Jeffs, May 28, 2026
Paris, France - May 1, 2020: Couple of wild ducks on the quays of the Seine during the containment measures due to the Covid-19
Leader
First ESN arrives at last — regulators should bless it
Frank Jackman, May 29, 2026

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GlobalCapital PodcastLatAmVenezuelaCovered BondsSupras and agenciesRegulation
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Ralph Sinclair
Chief Product Officer GlobalCapital
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JH
Jon Hay
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George Collard
Emerging Markets Editor GlobalCapital
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Frank Jackman
Corporate Debt Editor
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Luke Jeffs

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