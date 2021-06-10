All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Venezuela

  • Caracas, Venezuela, CAF, LatAm, 575
    EM LatAm
    CAF takes LatAm’s first Sofr step with $400m MTN
    Frank Jackman, June 10, 2021
    Latin American supranational Corporación Andina de Fomento (CAF) has become the first borrower from the region to sell paper linked to Sofr.
  • Caracas, Venezuela, CAF, LatAm, 575
    EM LatAm
    CAF attracts new buyers to biggest euro deal
    Oliver West, January 28, 2021
    Latin American development bank Corporación Andina de Fomento (CAF) offered the ideal combination of a safe haven on a volatile day and a positive yield in a low rates environment to notch its largest ever euro benchmark on Thursday.
  • Bogota, Colombia, CAF, covid-19, 575, downtown, centro
    EM LatAm
    CAF set for euro return
    Oliver West, January 27, 2021
    Latin American development bank CAF (Corporación Andina de Fomento) will pick either a five or seven-year maturity this week as it prepares its first benchmark in euros since May 2020.
  • Bogota, Colombia, CAF, covid-19, 575, downtown, centro
    EM LatAm
    CAF ups dollar benchmark to $750m
    Oliver West, September 16, 2020
    Latin American development bank Corporación Andina de Fomento (CAF) will continue to monitor its members’ needs before determining how much funding it has left to raise in 2020, but has covered the majority of its financing needs after increasing the size of a dollar benchmark, priced on Wednesday.
  • Peru, Lima, facemask, CAF, 575, Latin America, LatAm, covid-19, coronavirus
    Supras and agencies
    CAF tightens euro five-year after accelerating social bond framework
    Oliver West, May 28, 2020
    A strong bid from ESG investors helped Latin American development bank Corporación Andina de Fomento (CAF) to €700m of social bond issuance on Wednesday as the multilateral looks to fund its efforts to support the region through the Covid-19 crisis.
  • Venezuela gas station_PA_575x375.jpg
    Emerging Markets
    More Venezuela sanctions expected after Rosneft ban
    Mariam Meskin, February 19, 2020
    The US Treasury slapped sanctions on a Rosneft subsidiary on Tuesday for brokering sales of Venezuelan crude oil that supported president Nicolás Maduro’s government. Some expect this to be the first of similar actions, in the run up to the US presidential election.
  • renewable energy, solar, LatAm, Peru, Lake Titicaca, green bond, CAF
    EM LatAm
    CAF returns to euros with green debut
    Oliver West, November 14, 2019
    South American development bank Corporación Andina de Fomento said that 61% of orders for its inaugural green bond in public markets, issued on Wednesday, had come from environmental, social and governance (ESG) and green portfolios.
  • CAF, Caracas
    Supras and agencies
    Green buyers drive CAF euro return
    Oliver West, November 14, 2019
    South American development bank Corporación Andina de Fomento (CAF) said that 61% of orders for its inaugural green bond in public markets, issued on Wednesday, had come from ESG and green portfolios as the issuer raised €750m of euros.
  • Education
    EM LatAm
    CAF notches education bond via PP
    Oliver West, June 25, 2019
    South American development bank CAF (Corporación Andina de Fomento) has raised $140m of 10 year debt via a private placement that will be used to fund education projects, GlobalCapital understands.
  • 300euros_Adobe_230x150
    Supras and agencies
    CAF chooses euros for public green debut
    Burhan Khadbai, June 18, 2019
    Corporación Andina de Fomento (CAF) will sell its first public green bond in the second half of this year in euros, the development bank’s head of funding said at Euromoney's Global Borrowers and Investors Forum in London on Tuesday.
  • Juan Guaidó, Venezuela, PDVSA, Maduro, LatAm
    EM LatAm
    PDVSA set to make payment on secured bond
    Oliver West, May 09, 2019
    Venezuelan government-owned oil giant Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) is likely to make a $71m interest payment on its 2020 notes, the only external bond on which the country has not yet defaulted.
  • Venezuala_Adobe_230x150
    EM LatAm
    Venezuela crisis sparks new EM sanctions concerns
    Lewis McLellan, May 02, 2019
    Emerging market bankers and investors have been reacting to this week's attempt by the Venezuelan opposition to unseat president Nicolás Maduro, with some worrying that Russia's support for the government once again raises the risk of sanctions against that country.
Load More

Most Read

  1. EM LatAm
    Venezuela bonds bounce on sanction news
    August 29, 2017
  2. Africa
    Nigeria brings real test as Vene saga develops
    November 15, 2017
  3. EM LatAm
    CAF sinks to lowest coupon ever in Swissie
    August 11, 2015
  4. EM LatAm
    CAF sinks to lowest coupon ever in Swissie
    August 13, 2015
  5. EM LatAm
    PDVSA bonds go illiquid amid OFAC confusion
    January 30, 2019
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree