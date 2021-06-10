Venezuela
-
Latin American supranational Corporación Andina de Fomento (CAF) has become the first borrower from the region to sell paper linked to Sofr.
-
Latin American development bank Corporación Andina de Fomento (CAF) offered the ideal combination of a safe haven on a volatile day and a positive yield in a low rates environment to notch its largest ever euro benchmark on Thursday.
-
Latin American development bank CAF (Corporación Andina de Fomento) will pick either a five or seven-year maturity this week as it prepares its first benchmark in euros since May 2020.
-
Latin American development bank Corporación Andina de Fomento (CAF) will continue to monitor its members’ needs before determining how much funding it has left to raise in 2020, but has covered the majority of its financing needs after increasing the size of a dollar benchmark, priced on Wednesday.
-
A strong bid from ESG investors helped Latin American development bank Corporación Andina de Fomento (CAF) to €700m of social bond issuance on Wednesday as the multilateral looks to fund its efforts to support the region through the Covid-19 crisis.
-
The US Treasury slapped sanctions on a Rosneft subsidiary on Tuesday for brokering sales of Venezuelan crude oil that supported president Nicolás Maduro’s government. Some expect this to be the first of similar actions, in the run up to the US presidential election.
-
South American development bank Corporación Andina de Fomento said that 61% of orders for its inaugural green bond in public markets, issued on Wednesday, had come from environmental, social and governance (ESG) and green portfolios.
-
South American development bank Corporación Andina de Fomento (CAF) said that 61% of orders for its inaugural green bond in public markets, issued on Wednesday, had come from ESG and green portfolios as the issuer raised €750m of euros.
-
South American development bank CAF (Corporación Andina de Fomento) has raised $140m of 10 year debt via a private placement that will be used to fund education projects, GlobalCapital understands.
-
Corporación Andina de Fomento (CAF) will sell its first public green bond in the second half of this year in euros, the development bank’s head of funding said at Euromoney's Global Borrowers and Investors Forum in London on Tuesday.
-
Venezuelan government-owned oil giant Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) is likely to make a $71m interest payment on its 2020 notes, the only external bond on which the country has not yet defaulted.
-
Emerging market bankers and investors have been reacting to this week's attempt by the Venezuelan opposition to unseat president Nicolás Maduro, with some worrying that Russia's support for the government once again raises the risk of sanctions against that country.