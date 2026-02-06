New tricks for old dogs and 'fishing with dynamite'

GlobalCapital Podcast

New tricks for old dogs and 'fishing with dynamite'

Ralph Sinclair
Jon HayArthur BautzerAtanas DinovFrank Jackman
February 06, 2026 07:07 pm

◆ Bond auctions get the fintech treatment ◆ Oracle shows how to fund AI capex with bonds ◆ Banks plough on in bonds despite weaker markets

GC podcast Feb 2026 sponsored by MarketAxess

There's nothing new about auctioning bonds as a means to distribute them but this week, fintech BondAuction was involved in a deal for The Housing Finance Corporation that brought new technology to the idea and introduced it to a new section of the market. We discussed how it worked, how it was receieved and whether it will catch on as an alternative to traditional syndication away from the government bond market.

Another big tech theme in the capital markets is how they will accommodate the tech giants' needs for large volumes of debt to fund their AI capex plans. Oracle showed the way with a stunning $25bn bond syndication this week but moreover, it set its stall out for investors the day before, telling them in advance just what it was going to issue.

Like auctions, being clear about issuance plans may be common practice in the sovereign bond market but it was an unusual experience for the corporate mart. That said, now that some of the hyperscalers have borrowing needs akin to some European governments, we thought it seemed a sensible way to behave.

Finally, we looked at the bond market for financial institutions and wondered what could possibly derail issuance there given how strong deal execution has been, even as market conditions falter.

We were also joined by our sponsor MarketAxess's global head of emerging markets, Dan Burke. He spoke to us about developments in the EM bond market and how the electronic bond trading platform his company operates is evolving.

Read on:

GC1943 Deal cartoon THFC BondAuction.jpg
People and Markets
BondAuction seeks market users willing to rethink syndication
Arthur Bautzer, February 06, 2026
The Oracle stunt biplane climbs into the skies at the 2010 Chicago Air and Water Show.
High grade and crossover bonds
Oracle dollar deal offers vision of the future for AI capex funding
Frank Jackman, February 06, 2026
Lloyds Bank on Threadneedle Street, London, UK
FIG
FIG market faces uncertain future with longevity of strong demand in doubt
Atanas Dinov, February 05, 2026
GC1943 Leader cartoon Oracle.jpg
Leader
Be less Delphic with your funding plans
Frank Jackman, February 05, 2026

Topics

GlobalCapital PodcastMarket NewsCorporate BondsTechnologyFIGWeekly Covers
RS
Ralph Sinclair
Chief Product Officer GlobalCapital
Contact
JH
Jon Hay
AB
Arthur Bautzer
AD
Atanas Dinov
Bank Finance Editor
FJ
Frank Jackman
Corporate Debt Editor
Contact

