GlobalCapital launches its Global Derivatives Awards 2024

February 20, 2024 11:08 AM
Research for the 2024 Global Derivatives Awards has begun. Find out how you can win and the full awards schedule

GlobalCapital is pleased to open submissions to its Derivatives Awards 2024, recognising the leading firms from across Europe, Asia and the Americas. Those active in the derivatives market are invited to put themselves forward for inclusion in the shortlists for each category.

Key Dates:

Submissions close: March 22

Shortlist published/pitching begins: April 30

Pitch deadline: June 28

Winners revealed: September

As was the case last year, we will be choosing the winners for both our Americas and our Europe and Asia awards through a single, global umbrella in one process. You can find a full list of categories below

To nominate yourself, please either provide a short submission of up to two sides of A4, or answer the entry questions, detailing any notable developments over the awards judging period of April 1 2023 to March 31, 2024. You can do both by clicking through to our entry system.

You will also have the opportunity to nominate other entities. These can either be your competitors, or other members of the derivatives ecosystem whom you have encountered and that have impressed you over the year. For example, a bank may nominate a broker, or a law firm a bank. This is optional, but it is your opportunity to play a role in shaping the shortlist. You may provide reasoning for your nominations if you wish.

Using these entries and nominations, alongside our own independent research, GlobalCapital will publish a shortlist of nominees for each category in April from which the winner will be selected. We will invite nominees to pitch in each category throughout May and June.

When putting together the shortlists of nominees, judges will be looking for examples of innovation, growth and work to improve the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. Differentiation is key and your submission should demonstrate how you have stood out from your competitors in your performance, what you offer to clients, or in your strategy.

Pitch meetings will be run by Sophie Astles, Head of Awards & Research, and John Anderson. John’s career spans both journalism and corporate communications. Starting out an investigative journalist, he has more recently written for GlobalCapital as well as Euromoney and Risk magazines.

For any questions about the awards, please contact Sophie Astles.

For commercial enquiries, please get in touch with Jack Thomson

The Categories

  • Bank Awards

    Global Derivatives House of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)
    Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia (no shortlist/pitches)
    Equity Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Credit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Structured Products House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Research & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Clearing Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Inflation Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Volatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Custodian Bank of the Year
    Americas Derivatives House of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)
    Canada Derivatives House of the Year
    Latin America Derivatives House of the Year
    Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year
    Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year
    Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year
    Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year
    Americas Structured Products House of the Year
    Americas Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year
    Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year
    Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year
    Americas Inflation Derivatives House of the Year
    Americas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year
    Americas Volatility Derivatives House of the Year

  • Law Firm Awards

    Global Law Firm of the Year – Overall (no shortlist/pitches)
    European Law Firm of the Year
    Asia-Pacific Law Firm of the Year
    Americas Law Firm of the Year – Overall (no shortlist/pitches)
    US Law Firm of the Year
    Canada Law Firm of the Year

  • Exchange Awards

    Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year
    European Derivatives Exchange of the Year
    Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year
    Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year

  • Service Providers

    Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year – Europe & Asia
    Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year
    Hedge Fund of the Year
    Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year – Europe & Asia
    Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year
    Global Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year
    Global Counterparty Risk Provider of the Year
    Global Market Risk Provider of the Year
    Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year
    Regulatory Solutions provider of the Year
    Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year
    OTC Trading Venue of the Year
    Optimisation Service of the Year – Europe & Asia
    Americas Optimisation Service of the Year
    Derivatives Clearing House of the Year – Europe & Asia
    Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year
    Placement Agent of the Year
    Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year
    Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year
    Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year
    Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year

  • Broker Awards

    Broker Awards
    Global Interdealer Broker of the Year (no shortlist/pitches)

    Interdealer Broker of the Year – Europe & Asia

    Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year

  • Other Awards

    Thought Leader in ESG
    Industry Association of the Year

    Digital Solution of the Year

