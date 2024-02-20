GlobalCapital launches its Global Derivatives Awards 2024

GlobalCapital is pleased to open submissions to its Derivatives Awards 2024, recognising the leading firms from across Europe, Asia and the Americas. Those active in the derivatives market are invited to put themselves forward for inclusion in the shortlists for each category.

Key Dates:

Submissions close: March 22

Shortlist published/pitching begins: April 30

Pitch deadline: June 28

Winners revealed: September

As was the case last year, we will be choosing the winners for both our Americas and our Europe and Asia awards through a single, global umbrella in one process. You can find a full list of categories below

To nominate yourself, please either provide a short submission of up to two sides of A4, or answer the entry questions, detailing any notable developments over the awards judging period of April 1 2023 to March 31, 2024. You can do both by clicking through to our entry system.

You will also have the opportunity to nominate other entities. These can either be your competitors, or other members of the derivatives ecosystem whom you have encountered and that have impressed you over the year. For example, a bank may nominate a broker, or a law firm a bank. This is optional, but it is your opportunity to play a role in shaping the shortlist. You may provide reasoning for your nominations if you wish.

Using these entries and nominations, alongside our own independent research, GlobalCapital will publish a shortlist of nominees for each category in April from which the winner will be selected. We will invite nominees to pitch in each category throughout May and June.

When putting together the shortlists of nominees, judges will be looking for examples of innovation, growth and work to improve the derivatives industry, as well as extraordinary effort on behalf of clients. Differentiation is key and your submission should demonstrate how you have stood out from your competitors in your performance, what you offer to clients, or in your strategy.

Pitch meetings will be run by Sophie Astles, Head of Awards & Research, and John Anderson. John’s career spans both journalism and corporate communications. Starting out an investigative journalist, he has more recently written for GlobalCapital as well as Euromoney and Risk magazines.

For any questions about the awards, please contact Sophie Astles.

For commercial enquiries, please get in touch with Jack Thomson

The Categories