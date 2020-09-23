All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC group

Derivatives Global Awards

  • TradewebQA_GCoriginal_351x199
    Derivatives
    OTC trading venue of the year — Tradeweb Q&A
    GlobalCapital, September 23, 2020
    Tradeweb is the winner of this GlobalCapital’s OTC trading venue of the year award in what has been an extraordinary time for electronic trading. During the stressed market conditions of spring, Tradeweb stayed committed to innovating and creating efficiencies for its clients, which made it a clear winner of this category. While this award recognises Tradeweb’s achievements in derivatives, its presence in Treasuries, mortgages and exchange traded fund markets should be noted too, especially as much of its recent work has focussed on creating efficiencies across these product lines.
  • Renewable Park_PA_575x375
    Derivatives
    ESG innovation blooms as market pushes for growth spurt
    Ross Lancaster, September 23, 2020
    ESG derivatives have been on the development fast track this year as product creation has swept from equity referencing contracts through to other asset classes. Ross Lancaster reports on the next steps the market must take to reach maturity.
  • Trump Rally Covid_PA_575x375
    Derivatives
    Covid raises hedging question as markets plot path forward
    Ross Lancaster, September 23, 2020
    The violent sell-off across financial markets this spring turned many investors’ positions upside down. Those without proper hedges in place were at best left embarrassed and at worst forced to shut up shop. Despite central banks once again intervening, plenty are finding reason to be cautious. Ross Lancaster investigates what lessons, if any, market participants have learnt from the meltdown.
  • Polls and Awards
    Derivatives House of the Year, FX Derivatives House of the Year and Research & Strategy House of the Year — Citi
    GlobalCapital, September 23, 2020
    Ranked number one across products and regions, and with a proprietary technology platform built from scratch, Citi is positioned for a world where scale and breadth is vital — and the preserve of a handful of firms. Citi tops that pile in both flow business and structured solutions, and it has built a leading OTC clearing business to boot.
  • Polls and Awards
    Global Compression Service of the Year — Quantile
    GlobalCapital, September 23, 2020
    After a record breaking year in which Quantile grew its core business and evolved its offering to meet clients’ needs amid a shifting regulatory backdrop, Quantile is Global Capital’s Global Compression Service of the Year.
  • Polls and Awards
    OTC Trading Venue of the Year — Tradeweb
    GlobalCapital, September 23, 2020
    Tradeweb’s commitment to connecting people and markets by bridging liquidity pools and its work on boosting analytics to help new asset classes prepare for electronification set it apart from its rivals — and led to the company being named GlobalCapital’s OTC Trading Venue of the Year.
  • Polls and Awards
    Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year — BNP Paribas
    GlobalCapital, September 23, 2020
    BNP Paribas went from strength to strength in 2020 by upping the pace of its digitalisation and expanding its client base.
  • Polls and Awards
    European Law Firm of the Year — Transactions: Mayer Brown
    GlobalCapital, September 23, 2020
    Few firms possess the breadth of derivatives product expertise that Mayer Brown has, and it stands out for its global reach and leading practices on both sides of the Atlantic.
  • Polls and Awards
    European Law Firm of the Year — Regulatory: Clifford Chance
    GlobalCapital, September 23, 2020
    For its work in helping clients across Europe navigate a raft of regulations — from Brexit to Ibor transition and initial margin reporting — Clifford Chance is GlobalCapital’s European Law Firm of the Year for regulatory work.
  • Polls and Awards
    Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year — IHS Markit
    GlobalCapital, September 23, 2020
    With its data, technology and expertise across asset classes, IHS Markit has developed its offering to adapt to new regulations and help clients fulfil their reporting and compliance obligations.
  • Polls and Awards
    Structured Products House of the Year — Credit Suisse
    GlobalCapital, September 23, 2020
    Credit Suisse has harnessed its strength in structured products to deliver innovative solutions for its private banking and institutional clients in a collaborative fashion.
  • Polls and Awards
    Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year — Singapore Exchange
    GlobalCapital, September 23, 2020
    In January, Singapore Exchange (SGX) found itself centre stage when the Covid-19 pandemic began to flare up in China. With some Asian markets closed for Chinese New Year, investors dashed to it. “SGX was the only market open for China-proxy risk management and we saw impact across our derivatives shelf,” said Michael Syn, senior managing director at SGX.
Load More

Most Read

  1. Polls and Awards
    Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year — TP ICAP
    September 23, 2020
  2. Derivatives
    GlobalCapital Global Derivatives Awards 2020: the winners
    September 23, 2020
  3. Polls and Awards
    Volatility Derivatives House of the Year — Nomura
    September 23, 2020
  4. Derivatives
    Global Derivatives Awards 2019: Citadel Securities makes its mark
    September 26, 2019
  5. Derivatives
    GlobalCapital Global Derivatives Awards 2020: the nominees
    June 03, 2020
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree