Derivatives Global Awards

Tradeweb is the winner of this GlobalCapital’s OTC trading venue of the year award in what has been an extraordinary time for electronic trading. During the stressed market conditions of spring, Tradeweb stayed committed to innovating and creating efficiencies for its clients, which made it a clear winner of this category. While this award recognises Tradeweb’s achievements in derivatives, its presence in Treasuries, mortgages and exchange traded fund markets should be noted too, especially as much of its recent work has focussed on creating efficiencies across these product lines.