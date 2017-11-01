Fed to spoil SSAs’ Xmas dollar feast
SSA bankers looking to get their Christmas shopping in early were in a state of shock on Tuesday, as the World Bank brought a dollar deal to follow the Province of New Brunswick’s return to the currency after a six year hiatus. But that could be it for 2017 as issuance is unlikely next week, which is bisected by a Federal Open Market Committee meeting.
The FOMC looks odds on to raise its target rate by 25bp to 125bp-150bp. CME Group’s FedWatch tool — which gauges investor expectations of Fed moves by analysing futures prices — had on Thursday a 90.2% likelihood of a hike, although that was down from 94.1% on Wednesday
...
