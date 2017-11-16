Watermark
Chexim to serve up new dollar/euro combo

The Export-Import Bank of China (Chexim) is holding investor calls on Monday for its third offshore transaction of 2017, opting again for a combination of dollars and euros, and possibly its first 30 year dollar bond.

  • By Addison Gong
  • 07:30 AM


A1/A+/A+ rated Chexim has tapped Bank of China, Barclays, Bank of Communications, Crédit Agricole, CCB Europe, DBS, ING, KGI Asia, Mizuho, MUFG and Westpac as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the dollar tranches, which are split between a five and a 10 year.

Chexim may also ...

