Ørsted goes for green double and tenders for shorter bonds

The company has three outstanding hybrids, sold under its previous name, the most recent in 2015, but had not sold a senior bond in euros since 2009.The hybrids were all issued with a 1000 year tenor and much shorter call dates, ranging from five ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.