Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Nicky Morgan emphasises City commitment after French flirtations

As the prospect of a ‘hard Brexit’ looms over the City of London, UK politicians are facing the humiliating prospect of losing financial market primacy to Paris. The derivatives market is one area where participants are actively looking across the Channel, worrying Nicky Morgan, chair of the UK parliament’s Treasury Select Committee.

  • By Nell Mackenzie, Ross Lancaster
  • 08 Nov 2017

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) has begun to sound out market participants about alternative governing law clauses for the ISDA master agreement that could be used in the case of a hard Brexit, with two European jurisdictions being considered as alternatives to England’s legal system.

ISDA ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 382,310.84 1428 9.07%
2 JPMorgan 347,374.72 1553 8.24%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 335,275.20 1170 7.95%
4 Goldman Sachs 252,086.95 838 5.98%
5 Barclays 244,999.62 949 5.81%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 35,676.76 170 6.49%
2 Deutsche Bank 35,177.03 122 6.40%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 30,449.45 96 5.54%
4 BNP Paribas 29,693.30 178 5.40%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 24,715.52 140 4.50%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 21,340.23 93 8.97%
2 Morgan Stanley 17,099.29 88 7.19%
3 Citi 16,754.03 102 7.04%
4 UBS 16,423.72 65 6.91%
5 Goldman Sachs 15,755.38 85 6.63%