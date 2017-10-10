MEPs approve CCP relocation power

All the committee's members approved the aim of the proposal, with the notable exception of British MEP Kay Swinburne."It is a necessary proposal," said committee chair Roberto Gualtieri (Italian, S&D). "We have to upgrade our supervisory regime and our third country regime — and this proposal does ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.