GlobalCapital's Americas Derivatives Awards 2025: the winners announced

Organisations from every corner of the Americas derivatives market came together at New York's Metropolitan Club on September 24 to celebrate their successes over the preceding year at GlobalCapital's annual Awards dinner.

The Americas Derivatives Awards recognise achievements in the period between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025. While arguably less tumultuous than the prior few years, 2024 was certainly not without its challenges but organisations remained adept at navigating market conditions and continued to provide innovative solutions.

This year’s awards showcased the innovation, resilience and client-first focus of firms operating across the derivatives industry, recognising the breadth of talent and expertise that drives this market forward.

For the fourth year in a row, Bank of America took the title of Americas Derivatives House of the Year. Its client-centred approach and commitment to continuing growth and innovation stood out during pitching. The bank's additional wins in the categories of Commodities, Credit Derivatives, FX Derivatives, Equity and Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year are a testament to the breadth of its capabilities.

Both Santander and CIBC Capital Markets repeated their successes from last year, with Santander once again taking home the award for Latin America Derivatives House of the Year and CIBC Capital Markets retaining its title as Canada Derivatives House of the Year.

This year’s winners reflect not only their strong market share, but also innovation, advocacy, and the ability to deliver value to clients in challenging conditions. The awards cover all areas of the derivatives ecosystem — from banks and law firms to clearing houses and technology providers.

Mayer Brown's focus on thought leadership and being at the cutting edge of legal issues impacting the region's derivatives market ensured it held on to its title of Americas Law Firm of the Year for the fourth consecutive year.

The ceremony is the culmination of months of research into the Americas derivatives industry, drawing on market soundings and written submissions, as well as wide-ranging pitches from organisations across the Americas.

The process of selecting winners was not an easy one. It was based on voices of the market, written submissions, and extensive pitching across more than 60 categories before the editorial panel made the final selections.

GlobalCapital would like to thank everyone who took the time to contribute to the Awards through submissions and pitch interviews. Many thanks also to our event partners. Without your support, these Awards could not have happened. Our congratulations go to all of this year's nominees and, of course, to our winners. The full list is below.

The Winners

shortlist and winners Bank Awards Global Derivatives House of the Year Winner: Bank of America Americas Derivatives House of the Year Winner: Bank of America



Thought Leader in ESG Winner: BNP Paribas Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year Winner: Société Générale



Bank of America

JP Morgan

Americas Structured Products House of the Year Winner: Société Générale



Bank of America

Citi

JP Morgan Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year Winner: UBS



Goldman Sachs

Morgan Stanley Americas Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year Winner: Bank of America



Citi

Goldman Sachs

JP Morgan Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year Winner: Bank of America



Citi

JP Morgan Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year Winner: Bank of America



Citi

JP Morgan

Wells Fargo Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year Winner: Bank of America



Barclays

Citi

JP Morgan Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year Winner: Bank of America



Barclays

JP Morgan

UBS Canada Derivatives House of the Year Winner: CIBC World Markets



BMO Capital Markets

RBC Capital Markets

TD Securities Americas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year Winner: Santander



Bank of America

Citi

JP Morgan Latin America Derivatives House of the Year Winner: Santander



BBVA

BNP Paribas

Citi Custodian Bank of the Year Winner: State Street



BNY Mellon

Citi

Northern Trust Emerging Force in Derivatives Winner: NatWest Markets

Service Provider Awards Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year Winner: CME Group



LCH

Nodal Clear

OCC Hedge Fund of the Year Winner: GoldenTree Asset Management



Citadel

Millenium Management Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year Winner: Citadel Securities



Headlands

Jump Trading Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year Winner: Novatus Global



Droit

JWG Group

LSEG Markets

OpenGamma Americas Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year Winner: Derivative Path Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year Winner: Derivative Path



Adenza

Bloomberg Professional Services

Chatham Financial

IBM Promontory OTC Trading Venue of the Year Winner: Fenics Go



Fusion

OTCX

Tradeweb

Trad-X Global Risk Management Provider of the Year Winner: Numerix



OpenGamma

Quantifi

S&P Global

Skylight IPV Global Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year Winner: Numerix



Quantifi

S&P Global

Skylight IPV Americas Optimisation Service of the Year Winner: OSTTRA



Capitolis

LSEG Post Trade Solutions Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year Winner: Fenics Market Data



ICE Data Services

Numerix Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year Winner: FTSE Russell



Bloomberg

MSCI

S&P Dow Jones Indices Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year Winner: Tullett Prebon



Bloomberg

NEX SEF

Tradeweb Markets

Tradition SEF Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year Winner: Marex



Bosonic

Compass Financial Technologies

Deribit

FTSE Russell Placement Agent of the Year Winner: Stone Mountain Capital



Eaton Partners

Lazard

PJT Park Hill Digital Solution of the Year Winner: ISDA Digital Regulatory Reporting



AscentAI

FIS

First Derivative

ION Industry Association of the Year Winner: ISDA



FIA

SIFMA Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year Winner: Parameter Climate



CME Group

Enel Global Trading

Speedwell Weather

TP ICAP Emerging Force in Derivatives Winner: Skylight IPV

Broker Awards Global Interdealer Broker of the Year Winner: TP ICAP Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year Winner: TP ICAP



BGC Group

Tradition

Law Firm Awards Global Law Firm of the Year Winner: Latham & Watkins

Americas Law Firm of the Year Winner: Mayer Brown US Law Firm of the Year Winner: Mayer Brown



Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

Clifford Chance

Latham & Watkins Canada Law Firm of the Year Winner: Borden Ladner Gervais



Blakes Cassels & Graydon

McCarthy Tétrault

Osler Hoskin & Harcourt

Stikeman Elliott

Exchange Awards Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year Winner: CME Group



B3 - Bolsa do Brasil

CBOE

Nasdaq

Nodal Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year Winner: CME Group



CBOE Global Markets

Eurex

ICE

