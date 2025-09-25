GlobalCapital's Americas Derivatives Awards 2025: the winners announced

GLOBALCAPITAL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, a company

incorporated in England and Wales (company number 15236213),

having its registered office at 4 Bouverie Street, London, UK, EC4Y 8AX

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement | Event Participant Terms & Conditions

Cookies Settings
Polls and Awards

GlobalCapital's Americas Derivatives Awards 2025: the winners announced

GlobalCapital
September 25, 2025 03:46 pm
DSC01778.jpg

The Americas derivatives community came together in New York to recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements across the industry

Organisations from every corner of the Americas derivatives market came together at New York's Metropolitan Club on September 24 to celebrate their successes over the preceding year at GlobalCapital's annual Awards dinner.

The Americas Derivatives Awards recognise achievements in the period between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025. While arguably less tumultuous than the prior few years, 2024 was certainly not without its challenges but organisations remained adept at navigating market conditions and continued to provide innovative solutions.

This year’s awards showcased the innovation, resilience and client-first focus of firms operating across the derivatives industry, recognising the breadth of talent and expertise that drives this market forward.

For the fourth year in a row, Bank of America took the title of Americas Derivatives House of the Year. Its client-centred approach and commitment to continuing growth and innovation stood out during pitching. The bank's additional wins in the categories of Commodities, Credit Derivatives, FX Derivatives, Equity and Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year are a testament to the breadth of its capabilities.

Both Santander and CIBC Capital Markets repeated their successes from last year, with Santander once again taking home the award for Latin America Derivatives House of the Year and CIBC Capital Markets retaining its title as Canada Derivatives House of the Year.

This year’s winners reflect not only their strong market share, but also innovation, advocacy, and the ability to deliver value to clients in challenging conditions. The awards cover all areas of the derivatives ecosystem — from banks and law firms to clearing houses and technology providers.

Mayer Brown's focus on thought leadership and being at the cutting edge of legal issues impacting the region's derivatives market ensured it held on to its title of Americas Law Firm of the Year for the fourth consecutive year.

The ceremony is the culmination of months of research into the Americas derivatives industry, drawing on market soundings and written submissions, as well as wide-ranging pitches from organisations across the Americas.

The process of selecting winners was not an easy one. It was based on voices of the market, written submissions, and extensive pitching across more than 60 categories before the editorial panel made the final selections.

GlobalCapital would like to thank everyone who took the time to contribute to the Awards through submissions and pitch interviews. Many thanks also to our event partners. Without your support, these Awards could not have happened. Our congratulations go to all of this year's nominees and, of course, to our winners. The full list is below.

Click here to download a PDF of the winners.

The Winners

shortlist and winners

  • Bank Awards

    Global Derivatives House of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America
    Americas Derivatives House of the Year
    Winner: Bank of America

    Thought Leader in ESG
    Winner: BNP Paribas
    Americas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the Year 
    Winner: Société Générale

    Bank of America
    JP Morgan
    Americas Structured Products House of the Year 
    Winner: Société Générale

    Bank of America
    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Americas Research and Strategy House of the Year 
    Winner: UBS

    Goldman Sachs
    Morgan Stanley
    Americas Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year  
    Winner: Bank of America

    Citi
    Goldman Sachs
    JP Morgan
    Americas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: Bank of America

    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Americas FX Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: Bank of America

    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Wells Fargo
    Americas Credit Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: Bank of America

    Barclays
    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Americas Equity Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: Bank of America

    Barclays
    JP Morgan
    UBS
    Canada Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: CIBC World Markets

    BMO Capital Markets
    RBC Capital Markets
    TD Securities
    Americas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year 
    Winner: Santander

    Bank of America
    Citi
    JP Morgan
    Latin America Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: Santander

    BBVA
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Custodian Bank of the Year  
    Winner: State Street

    BNY Mellon
    Citi
    Northern Trust
    Emerging Force in Derivatives
    Winner: NatWest Markets

  • Service Provider Awards

    Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the Year 
    Winner: CME Group

    LCH
    Nodal Clear
    OCC
    Hedge Fund of the Year  
    Winner: GoldenTree Asset Management

    Citadel
    Millenium Management
    Americas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year 
    Winner: Citadel Securities

    Headlands
    Jump Trading
    Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year
    Winner: Novatus Global

    Droit
    JWG Group
    LSEG Markets
    OpenGamma
    Americas Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year
    Winner: Derivative Path
    Americas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the Year 
    Winner: Derivative Path

    Adenza
    Bloomberg Professional Services
    Chatham Financial
    IBM Promontory
    OTC Trading Venue of the Year 
    Winner: Fenics Go

    Fusion
    OTCX
    Tradeweb
    Trad-X
    Global Risk Management Provider of the Year
    Winner: Numerix

    OpenGamma
    Quantifi
    S&P Global
    Skylight IPV
    Global Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year 
    Winner: Numerix

    Quantifi
    S&P Global
    Skylight IPV
    Americas Optimisation Service of the Year 
    Winner: OSTTRA

    Capitolis
    LSEG Post Trade Solutions
    Americas Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year 
    Winner: Fenics Market Data

    ICE Data Services
    Numerix
    Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year 
    Winner: FTSE Russell

    Bloomberg
    MSCI
    S&P Dow Jones Indices
    Americas Swap Execution Facility of the Year 
    Winner: Tullett Prebon

    Bloomberg
    NEX SEF
    Tradeweb Markets
    Tradition SEF
    Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year  
    Winner: Marex

    Bosonic
    Compass Financial Technologies
    Deribit
    FTSE Russell
    Placement Agent of the Year 
    Winner: Stone Mountain Capital

    Eaton Partners
    Lazard
    PJT Park Hill
    Digital Solution of the Year 
    Winner: ISDA Digital Regulatory Reporting

    AscentAI
    FIS
    First Derivative
    ION
    Industry Association of the Year 
    Winner: ISDA

    FIA
    SIFMA
    Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year  
    Winner: Parameter Climate

    CME Group
    Enel Global Trading
    Speedwell Weather
    TP ICAP
    Emerging Force in Derivatives
    Winner: Skylight IPV

  • Broker Awards

    Global Interdealer Broker of the Year
    Winner: TP ICAP
    Americas Interdealer Broker of the Year 
    Winner: TP ICAP

    BGC Group
    Tradition

  • Law Firm Awards

    Global Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Latham & Watkins
    Americas Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Mayer Brown
    US Law Firm of the Year 
    Winner: Mayer Brown

    Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft
    Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
    Clifford Chance
    Latham & Watkins
    Canada Law Firm of the Year 
    Winner: Borden Ladner Gervais

    Blakes Cassels & Graydon
    McCarthy Tétrault
    Osler Hoskin & Harcourt
    Stikeman Elliott

  • Exchange Awards

    Americas Derivatives Exchange of the Year 
    Winner: CME Group

    B3 - Bolsa do Brasil
    CBOE
    Nasdaq
    Nodal
    Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year 
    Winner: CME Group

    CBOE Global Markets
    Eurex
    ICE
Photo Gallery

If you have any queries about the Awards, please contact Ekta Kharat .

For information on commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact Jack Thomson.

Topics

Polls and AwardsAmericas Derivatives AwardsAwardsDerivatives
G
GlobalCapital

Related articles

Gift this article