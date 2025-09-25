GlobalCapital's Americas Derivatives Awards 2025: the winners announced
The Americas derivatives community came together in New York to recognise and celebrate outstanding achievements across the industry
Organisations from every corner of the Americas derivatives market came together at New York's Metropolitan Club on September 24 to celebrate their successes over the preceding year at GlobalCapital's annual Awards dinner.
The Americas Derivatives Awards recognise achievements in the period between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025. While arguably less tumultuous than the prior few years, 2024 was certainly not without its challenges but organisations remained adept at navigating market conditions and continued to provide innovative solutions.
This year’s awards showcased the innovation, resilience and client-first focus of firms operating across the derivatives industry, recognising the breadth of talent and expertise that drives this market forward.
For the fourth year in a row, Bank of America took the title of Americas Derivatives House of the Year. Its client-centred approach and commitment to continuing growth and innovation stood out during pitching. The bank's additional wins in the categories of Commodities, Credit Derivatives, FX Derivatives, Equity and Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year are a testament to the breadth of its capabilities.
Both Santander and CIBC Capital Markets repeated their successes from last year, with Santander once again taking home the award for Latin America Derivatives House of the Year and CIBC Capital Markets retaining its title as Canada Derivatives House of the Year.
This year’s winners reflect not only their strong market share, but also innovation, advocacy, and the ability to deliver value to clients in challenging conditions. The awards cover all areas of the derivatives ecosystem — from banks and law firms to clearing houses and technology providers.
Mayer Brown's focus on thought leadership and being at the cutting edge of legal issues impacting the region's derivatives market ensured it held on to its title of Americas Law Firm of the Year for the fourth consecutive year.
The ceremony is the culmination of months of research into the Americas derivatives industry, drawing on market soundings and written submissions, as well as wide-ranging pitches from organisations across the Americas.
The process of selecting winners was not an easy one. It was based on voices of the market, written submissions, and extensive pitching across more than 60 categories before the editorial panel made the final selections.
GlobalCapital would like to thank everyone who took the time to contribute to the Awards through submissions and pitch interviews. Many thanks also to our event partners. Without your support, these Awards could not have happened. Our congratulations go to all of this year's nominees and, of course, to our winners. The full list is below.
The Winners
Global Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Bank of AmericaAmericas Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Bank of AmericaThought Leader in ESGWinner: BNP ParibasAmericas Derivatives Clearing Bank of the YearWinner: Société Générale
Bank of America
JP MorganAmericas Structured Products House of the YearWinner: Société Générale
Bank of America
Citi
JP MorganAmericas Research and Strategy House of the YearWinner: UBS
Goldman Sachs
Morgan StanleyAmericas Commodity Derivatives Bank of the YearWinner: Bank of America
Citi
Goldman Sachs
JP MorganAmericas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Bank of America
Citi
JP MorganAmericas FX Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Bank of America
Citi
JP Morgan
Wells FargoAmericas Credit Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Bank of America
Barclays
Citi
JP MorganAmericas Equity Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Bank of America
Barclays
JP Morgan
UBSCanada Derivatives House of the YearWinner: CIBC World Markets
BMO Capital Markets
RBC Capital Markets
TD SecuritiesAmericas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the YearWinner: Santander
Bank of America
Citi
JP MorganLatin America Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Santander
BBVA
BNP Paribas
CitiCustodian Bank of the YearWinner: State Street
BNY Mellon
Citi
Northern TrustEmerging Force in DerivativesWinner: NatWest Markets
Americas Derivatives Clearing House of the YearWinner: CME Group
LCH
Nodal Clear
OCCHedge Fund of the YearWinner: GoldenTree Asset Management
Citadel
Millenium ManagementAmericas Specialist Liquidity Provider of the YearWinner: Citadel Securities
Headlands
Jump TradingRegulatory Solutions Provider of the YearWinner: Novatus Global
Droit
JWG Group
LSEG Markets
OpenGammaAmericas Derivatives Technology Provider of the YearWinner: Derivative PathAmericas Risk Management Advisory Firm of the YearWinner: Derivative Path
Adenza
Bloomberg Professional Services
Chatham Financial
IBM PromontoryOTC Trading Venue of the YearWinner: Fenics Go
Fusion
OTCX
Tradeweb
Trad-XGlobal Risk Management Provider of the YearWinner: Numerix
OpenGamma
Quantifi
S&P Global
Skylight IPVGlobal Pricing and Valuation Provider of the YearWinner: Numerix
Quantifi
S&P Global
Skylight IPVAmericas Optimisation Service of the YearWinner: OSTTRA
Capitolis
LSEG Post Trade SolutionsAmericas Data and Analytics Vendor of the YearWinner: Fenics Market Data
ICE Data Services
NumerixIndex Product Creator and Developer of the YearWinner: FTSE Russell
Bloomberg
MSCI
S&P Dow Jones IndicesAmericas Swap Execution Facility of the YearWinner: Tullett Prebon
Bloomberg
NEX SEF
Tradeweb Markets
Tradition SEFDigital Asset Service Provider of the YearWinner: Marex
Bosonic
Compass Financial Technologies
Deribit
FTSE RussellPlacement Agent of the YearWinner: Stone Mountain Capital
Eaton Partners
Lazard
PJT Park HillDigital Solution of the YearWinner: ISDA Digital Regulatory Reporting
AscentAI
FIS
First Derivative
IONIndustry Association of the YearWinner: ISDA
FIA
SIFMAWeather Derivatives Service Provider of the YearWinner: Parameter Climate
CME Group
Enel Global Trading
Speedwell Weather
TP ICAPEmerging Force in DerivativesWinner: Skylight IPV
Global Interdealer Broker of the YearWinner: TP ICAPAmericas Interdealer Broker of the YearWinner: TP ICAP
BGC Group
Tradition
Global Law Firm of the YearWinner: Latham & WatkinsAmericas Law Firm of the YearWinner: Mayer BrownUS Law Firm of the YearWinner: Mayer Brown
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
Clifford Chance
Latham & WatkinsCanada Law Firm of the YearWinner: Borden Ladner Gervais
Blakes Cassels & Graydon
McCarthy Tétrault
Osler Hoskin & Harcourt
Stikeman Elliott
Americas Derivatives Exchange of the YearWinner: CME Group
B3 - Bolsa do Brasil
CBOE
Nasdaq
NodalGlobal Derivatives Exchange of the YearWinner: CME Group
CBOE Global Markets
Eurex
ICE
