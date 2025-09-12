GlobalCapital's 2025 Global Derivatives Awards: the winners
The derivatives market gathered in London on Thursday night to celebrate its leading players
Organisations from across the global derivatives market gathered at London’s Jumeirah Carlton Tower on September 11 to celebrate their achievements over the past year at GlobalCapital’s Global Derivatives Awards dinner.
This year’s awards once again showcased the innovation, resilience and client-first focus of firms operating across the derivatives industry, recognising the breadth of talent and expertise that drives it forward.
Bank of America claimed the title of Global Derivatives House of the Year, highlighting its strength and leadership in the market. It also won the Clearing Bank of the Year and FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia awards.
BNP Paribas took the title of the Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia in addition to the Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year: Europe & Asia. The French bank's client-centred approach, commitment to offering an integrated service, and its tailormade solutions shone through during pitching.
Meanwhile, its holistic approach to ESG made it the clear choice for this year's Thought Leader in ESG award.
Société Générale won the titles of Structured Products House of the Year and Volatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia, in recognition of its depth of expertise and consistent delivery for clients.
This year’s winners reflect innovation, advocacy, and the ability to deliver value to clients in challenging conditions. The awards span all areas of the derivatives ecosystem — from banks and law firms to clearing houses and technology providers.
Demonstrating the strength of independent specialists, Stone Mountain Capital was crowned Placement Agent of the Year, while Marex took home Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year.
Citadel Securities continued to impress with its reach and liquidity provision, securing the trophy for Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year: Europe & Asia.
Data and analytics continue to drive decision-making across the industry, with Fenics Market Data awarded Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year: Europe & Asia.
In the legal field, Clifford Chance stood out as European Law Firm of the Year while Latham & Watkins took the title for Asia-Pacific and Global Law Firm of the Year.
These awards recognised achievements in the period between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025. Organisations had to be adept at navigating changing market conditions to provide innovative solutions for their clients.
As always, the process of selecting winners was not an easy one. It combined market feedback, written submissions, and extensive pitching across more than 60 categories before an editorial panel made the final selections.
GlobalCapital would like to thank everyone who took the time to contribute to the awards through their submissions and pitch interviews.
Many thanks also to our event partners too. Without your support, these awards would not be possible.
Our congratulations go to all of this year's nominees and, of course, to our winners. The full list is below.
Click here to download a PDF of the winners.
The Winners
-
Global Derivatives House of the YearWinner: Bank of AmericaDerivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: BNP ParibasDerivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: BNP Paribas
Barclays
HSBC
NatWest
SantanderThought Leader in ESGWinner: BNP ParibasCredit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Nomura
Bank of America
Barclays
BNP ParibasInterest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: JP Morgan
Nomura
Natixis
NatWest
Société GénéraleCommodity Derivatives Bank of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Natixis
Bank of America
Citi
Standard CharteredEquity Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Natixis
BNP Paribas
Natixis
Société Générale
UBSVolatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Société Générale
Barclays
Deutsche BankStructured Products House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Société Générale
BNP Paribas
HSBC
JP MorganResearch & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: UBS
BNP Paribas
HSBC
JP Morgan
NomuraClearing Bank of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Bank of America
Barclays
BNP Paribas
Citi
NomuraFX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Bank of America
Barclays
Deutsche Bank
HSBC
Natixis
Standard CharteredEmerging Force in DerivativesWinner: NatWestCustodian Bank of the YearWinner: State Street
BNY Mellon
Citi
Northern Trust
-
Derivatives Clearing House of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: LCH
ICE Clear Europe
JSCCDigital Solution of the YearWinner: ISDA Digital Regulatory Reporting
AscentAI
FIS
First Derivative
IONIndustry Association of the YearWinner: ISDA
FIA
SIFMAData and Analytics Vendor of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Fenics Market Data
Numerix
Parameter Solutions
S&P Global
Société GénéraleRegulatory Solutions Provider of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Novatus Global
Droit
JWG Group
LSEG Markets
OpenGammaDerivatives Technology Provider of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Likezero
Cassini
Derivative Path
Quantifi
Transcend StreetOptimisation Service of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Post Trade Solutions by LSEG
Capitolis
OSTTRAOTC Trading Venue of the YearWinner: Fenics Go
Fusion
OTCX
Tradeweb Markets
Trad-XGlobal Risk Management Provider of the YearWinner: Numerix
OpenGamma
Quantifi
S&P Global
Skylight IPVGlobal Pricing and Valuation Provider of the YearWinner: Numerix
Quantifi
S&P Global
Skylight IPVSpecialist Liquidity Provider of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: Citadel Securities
Jump Trading
XTX MarketsDigital Asset Service Provider of the YearWinner: Marex
Bosonic
Compass Financial Technologies
Deribit
FTSE RussellHedge Fund of the YearWinner: GoldenTree Asset Management
Citadel
Millenium ManagementIndex Product Creator and Developer of the YearWinner: FTSE Russell
Bloomberg
MSCI
S&P Dow Jones IndicesPlacement Agent of the YearWinner: Stone Mountain Capital
Eaton Partners
Lazard
PJT Park HillWeather Derivatives Service Provider of the YearWinner: Parameter Climate
CME Group
Enel Global Trading
Speedwell Weather
TP ICAPEmerging Force in DerivativesWinner: Skylight IPV
-
Global Law Firm of the YearWinner: Latham & WatkinsAsia Pacific Law Firm of the YearWinner: Latham & Watkins
A&O Shearman
Ashurst
Clifford Chance
King & Wood Mallesons
LinklatersEuropean Law Firm of the YearWinner: Clifford Chance
A&O Shearman
Latham & Watkins
Linklaters
Mayer Brown
-
Global Derivatives Exchange of the YearWinner: CME Group
CBOE Global Markets
Eurex
ICEEuropean Derivatives Exchange of the YearWinner: Eurex
CME Group
Euronext
ICEAsia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the YearWinner: HKEX
Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad
JPX
SGX
-
Global Interdealer Broker of the YearWinner: TP ICAPInterdealer Broker of the Year: Europe & AsiaWinner: TP ICAP
BGC Group
Tradition
If you have any queries about the Awards, please contact Ekta Kharat .
For information on commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact Jack Thomson.