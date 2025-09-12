GlobalCapital's 2025 Global Derivatives Awards: the winners

Organisations from across the global derivatives market gathered at London’s Jumeirah Carlton Tower on September 11 to celebrate their achievements over the past year at GlobalCapital’s Global Derivatives Awards dinner.

This year’s awards once again showcased the innovation, resilience and client-first focus of firms operating across the derivatives industry, recognising the breadth of talent and expertise that drives it forward.

Bank of America claimed the title of Global Derivatives House of the Year, highlighting its strength and leadership in the market. It also won the Clearing Bank of the Year and FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia awards.

BNP Paribas took the title of the Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia in addition to the Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year: Europe & Asia. The French bank's client-centred approach, commitment to offering an integrated service, and its tailormade solutions shone through during pitching.

Meanwhile, its holistic approach to ESG made it the clear choice for this year's Thought Leader in ESG award.

Société Générale won the titles of Structured Products House of the Year and Volatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia, in recognition of its depth of expertise and consistent delivery for clients.

This year’s winners reflect innovation, advocacy, and the ability to deliver value to clients in challenging conditions. The awards span all areas of the derivatives ecosystem — from banks and law firms to clearing houses and technology providers.

Demonstrating the strength of independent specialists, Stone Mountain Capital was crowned Placement Agent of the Year, while Marex took home Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year.

Citadel Securities continued to impress with its reach and liquidity provision, securing the trophy for Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year: Europe & Asia.

Data and analytics continue to drive decision-making across the industry, with Fenics Market Data awarded Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year: Europe & Asia.

In the legal field, Clifford Chance stood out as European Law Firm of the Year while Latham & Watkins took the title for Asia-Pacific and Global Law Firm of the Year.

These awards recognised achievements in the period between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025. Organisations had to be adept at navigating changing market conditions to provide innovative solutions for their clients.

As always, the process of selecting winners was not an easy one. It combined market feedback, written submissions, and extensive pitching across more than 60 categories before an editorial panel made the final selections.

GlobalCapital would like to thank everyone who took the time to contribute to the awards through their submissions and pitch interviews.

Many thanks also to our event partners too. Without your support, these awards would not be possible.

Our congratulations go to all of this year's nominees and, of course, to our winners. The full list is below.

The Winners

shortlist and winner names Bank Awards Global Derivatives House of the Year Winner: Bank of America Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: BNP Paribas Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: BNP Paribas



Barclays

HSBC

NatWest

Santander Thought Leader in ESG Winner: BNP Paribas Credit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: Nomura



Bank of America

Barclays

BNP Paribas Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: JP Morgan



Nomura

Natixis

NatWest

Société Générale Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: Natixis



Bank of America

Citi

Standard Chartered Equity Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: Natixis



BNP Paribas

Natixis

Société Générale

UBS Volatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: Société Générale



Barclays

Deutsche Bank

Structured Products House of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: Société Générale



BNP Paribas

HSBC

JP Morgan Research & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: UBS



BNP Paribas

HSBC

JP Morgan

Nomura Clearing Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: Bank of America



Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citi

Nomura FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: Bank of America



Barclays

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

Natixis

Standard Chartered Emerging Force in Derivatives Winner: NatWest Custodian Bank of the Year Winner: State Street



BNY Mellon

Citi

Northern Trust

Service Provider Awards Derivatives Clearing House of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: LCH



ICE Clear Europe

JSCC Digital Solution of the Year Winner: ISDA Digital Regulatory Reporting



AscentAI

FIS

First Derivative

ION Industry Association of the Year Winner: ISDA



FIA

SIFMA Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: Fenics Market Data



Numerix

Parameter Solutions

S&P Global

Société Générale Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: Novatus Global



Droit

JWG Group

LSEG Markets

OpenGamma Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: Likezero



Cassini

Derivative Path

Quantifi

Transcend Street Optimisation Service of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: Post Trade Solutions by LSEG



Capitolis

OSTTRA OTC Trading Venue of the Year Winner: Fenics Go



Fusion

OTCX

Tradeweb Markets

Trad-X Global Risk Management Provider of the Year Winner: Numerix



OpenGamma

Quantifi

S&P Global

Skylight IPV Global Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year Winner: Numerix



Quantifi

S&P Global

Skylight IPV Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: Citadel Securities



Jump Trading

XTX Markets Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year Winner: Marex



Bosonic

Compass Financial Technologies

Deribit

FTSE Russell Hedge Fund of the Year Winner: GoldenTree Asset Management



Citadel

Millenium Management

Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year Winner: FTSE Russell



Bloomberg

MSCI

S&P Dow Jones Indices Placement Agent of the Year Winner: Stone Mountain Capital



Eaton Partners

Lazard

PJT Park Hill

Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year Winner: Parameter Climate



CME Group

Enel Global Trading

Speedwell Weather

TP ICAP Emerging Force in Derivatives Winner: Skylight IPV

Law Firm Awards Global Law Firm of the Year Winner: Latham & Watkins Asia Pacific Law Firm of the Year Winner: Latham & Watkins



A&O Shearman

Ashurst

Clifford Chance

King & Wood Mallesons

Linklaters European Law Firm of the Year Winner: Clifford Chance



A&O Shearman

Latham & Watkins

Linklaters

Mayer Brown

Exchange Awards Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year Winner: CME Group



CBOE Global Markets

Eurex

ICE European Derivatives Exchange of the Year Winner: Eurex



CME Group

Euronext

ICE Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year Winner: HKEX



Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad

JPX

SGX

Broker Awards Global Interdealer Broker of the Year Winner: TP ICAP Interdealer Broker of the Year: Europe & Asia Winner: TP ICAP



BGC Group

Tradition

