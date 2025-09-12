GlobalCapital's 2025 Global Derivatives Awards: the winners

September 12, 2025
The derivatives market gathered in London on Thursday night to celebrate its leading players

Organisations from across the global derivatives market gathered at London’s Jumeirah Carlton Tower on September 11 to celebrate their achievements over the past year at GlobalCapital’s Global Derivatives Awards dinner.

This year’s awards once again showcased the innovation, resilience and client-first focus of firms operating across the derivatives industry, recognising the breadth of talent and expertise that drives it forward.

Bank of America claimed the title of Global Derivatives House of the Year, highlighting its strength and leadership in the market. It also won the Clearing Bank of the Year and FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia awards.

BNP Paribas took the title of the Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia in addition to the Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year: Europe & Asia. The French bank's client-centred approach, commitment to offering an integrated service, and its tailormade solutions shone through during pitching.

Meanwhile, its holistic approach to ESG made it the clear choice for this year's Thought Leader in ESG award.

Société Générale won the titles of Structured Products House of the Year and Volatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia, in recognition of its depth of expertise and consistent delivery for clients.

This year’s winners reflect innovation, advocacy, and the ability to deliver value to clients in challenging conditions. The awards span all areas of the derivatives ecosystem — from banks and law firms to clearing houses and technology providers.

Demonstrating the strength of independent specialists, Stone Mountain Capital was crowned Placement Agent of the Year, while Marex took home Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year.

Citadel Securities continued to impress with its reach and liquidity provision, securing the trophy for Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year: Europe & Asia.

Data and analytics continue to drive decision-making across the industry, with Fenics Market Data awarded Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year: Europe & Asia.

In the legal field, Clifford Chance stood out as European Law Firm of the Year while Latham & Watkins took the title for Asia-Pacific and Global Law Firm of the Year.

These awards recognised achievements in the period between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025. Organisations had to be adept at navigating changing market conditions to provide innovative solutions for their clients.

As always, the process of selecting winners was not an easy one. It combined market feedback, written submissions, and extensive pitching across more than 60 categories before an editorial panel made the final selections.

GlobalCapital would like to thank everyone who took the time to contribute to the awards through their submissions and pitch interviews.

Many thanks also to our event partners too. Without your support, these awards would not be possible.

Our congratulations go to all of this year's nominees and, of course, to our winners. The full list is below.

Click here to download a PDF of the winners.

The Winners

  • Bank Awards

    Global Derivatives House of the Year 
    Winner: Bank of America
    Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: BNP Paribas
    Derivatives Risk Solutions House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: BNP Paribas

    Barclays
    HSBC
    NatWest
    Santander
    Thought Leader in ESG
    Winner: BNP Paribas
    Credit Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: Nomura

    Bank of America
    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    Interest Rate Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: JP Morgan

    Nomura
    Natixis
    NatWest
    Société Générale
    Commodity Derivatives Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: Natixis

    Bank of America
    Citi
    Standard Chartered
    Equity Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: Natixis

    BNP Paribas
    Natixis
    Société Générale
    UBS
    Volatility Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: Société Générale

    Barclays
    Deutsche Bank
    Structured Products House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: Société Générale

    BNP Paribas
    HSBC
    JP Morgan
    Research & Strategy House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: UBS

    BNP Paribas
    HSBC
    JP Morgan
    Nomura
    Clearing Bank of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: Bank of America

    Barclays
    BNP Paribas
    Citi
    Nomura
    FX Derivatives House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: Bank of America

    Barclays
    Deutsche Bank
    HSBC
    Natixis
    Standard Chartered
    Emerging Force in Derivatives
    Winner: NatWest
    Custodian Bank of the Year  
    Winner: State Street

    BNY Mellon
    Citi
    Northern Trust

  • Service Provider Awards

    Derivatives Clearing House of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: LCH

    ICE Clear Europe
    JSCC
    Digital Solution of the Year 
    Winner: ISDA Digital Regulatory Reporting

    AscentAI
    FIS
    First Derivative
    ION
    Industry Association of the Year 
    Winner: ISDA

    FIA
    SIFMA
    Data and Analytics Vendor of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: Fenics Market Data

    Numerix
    Parameter Solutions
    S&P Global
    Société Générale
    Regulatory Solutions Provider of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: Novatus Global

    Droit
    JWG Group
    LSEG Markets
    OpenGamma
    Derivatives Technology Provider of the Year: Europe & Asia
    Winner: Likezero

    Cassini
    Derivative Path
    Quantifi
    Transcend Street
    Optimisation Service of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: Post Trade Solutions by LSEG

    Capitolis
    OSTTRA
    OTC Trading Venue of the Year 
    Winner: Fenics Go

    Fusion
    OTCX
    Tradeweb Markets
    Trad-X
    Global Risk Management Provider of the Year
    Winner: Numerix

    OpenGamma
    Quantifi
    S&P Global
    Skylight IPV
    Global Pricing and Valuation Provider of the Year 
    Winner: Numerix

    Quantifi
    S&P Global
    Skylight IPV
    Specialist Liquidity Provider of the Year: Europe & Asia 
    Winner: Citadel Securities

    Jump Trading
    XTX Markets
    Digital Asset Service Provider of the Year  
    Winner: Marex

    Bosonic
    Compass Financial Technologies
    Deribit
    FTSE Russell
    Hedge Fund of the Year  
    Winner: GoldenTree Asset Management

    Citadel
    Millenium Management
    Index Product Creator and Developer of the Year 
    Winner: FTSE Russell

    Bloomberg
    MSCI
    S&P Dow Jones Indices
    Placement Agent of the Year 
    Winner: Stone Mountain Capital

    Eaton Partners
    Lazard
    PJT Park Hill
    Weather Derivatives Service Provider of the Year  
    Winner: Parameter Climate

    CME Group
    Enel Global Trading
    Speedwell Weather
    TP ICAP
    Emerging Force in Derivatives
    Winner: Skylight IPV

  • Law Firm Awards

    Global Law Firm of the Year
    Winner: Latham & Watkins
    Asia Pacific Law Firm of the Year  
    Winner: Latham & Watkins

    A&O Shearman
    Ashurst
    Clifford Chance
    King & Wood Mallesons
    Linklaters
    European Law Firm of the Year  
    Winner: Clifford Chance

    A&O Shearman
    Latham & Watkins
    Linklaters
    Mayer Brown

  • Exchange Awards

    Global Derivatives Exchange of the Year 
    Winner: CME Group

    CBOE Global Markets
    Eurex
    ICE
    European Derivatives Exchange of the Year 
    Winner: Eurex

    CME Group
    Euronext
    ICE
    Asia Pacific Derivatives Exchange of the Year 
    Winner: HKEX

    Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Berhad
    JPX
    SGX

  • Broker Awards

    Global Interdealer Broker of the Year
    Winner: TP ICAP
    Interdealer Broker of the Year: Europe & Asia  
    Winner: TP ICAP

    BGC Group
    Tradition
Photo Gallery

If you have any queries about the Awards, please contact Ekta Kharat .

For information on commercial opportunities related to the Awards, please contact Jack Thomson.

Topics

Polls and AwardsDerivatives Global AwardsAwardsDerivatives
G
GlobalCapital

