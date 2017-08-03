CFTC's Quintenz kills off maligned HFT regulation
Commissioner Brian Quintenz of the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission gave the high frequency trading industry a boost this week in a speech that confirmed the end of a regulatory bugbear for algo traders.
In remarks to the Symphony Innovate conference in New York on Wednesday, Quintenz announced the definitive end of a much hated part of the CFTC’s proposed Regulation Automated Trading (Reg AT) rules. The power would have created CFTC access, without the need for
