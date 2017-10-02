Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Swiss counterparties kick off trade reporting

Financial counterparties in Switzerland had to start reporting derivatives trades to repositories on Monday, as required by the country's Financial Market Infrastructure Act.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 02 Oct 2017

SIX Securities Services, part of the main Swiss exchange group, as well as REGIS-TR, part of the Deutsche Börse group, have both launched trade repositories. These collect the derivatives trading data now required under the new regulatory reporting obligations.

The Financial Market Infrastructure Act (FMIA), known in ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 328,719.89 1252 8.88%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 304,306.69 1050 8.22%
3 JPMorgan 298,775.76 1370 8.07%
4 Goldman Sachs 225,119.26 744 6.08%
5 Barclays 215,177.73 835 5.81%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 33,476.20 158 6.59%
2 Deutsche Bank 33,345.11 112 6.57%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 29,174.23 92 5.75%
4 BNP Paribas 26,480.37 163 5.22%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 23,393.38 135 4.61%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 19,190.76 75 9.25%
2 Morgan Stanley 15,609.48 78 7.52%
3 UBS 14,433.01 56 6.95%
4 Citi 14,068.14 87 6.78%
5 Goldman Sachs 12,649.13 69 6.09%