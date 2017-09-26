Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

MuniFin scores with green euro debut in scorching market

One borrower took advantage of an excellent backdrop to scoop up its first green funding in euros at an attractive level on Tuesday, while a second issuer is lining up to follow suit in dollars.

  • By Lewis McLellan
  • 26 Sep 2017

KfW has picked banks for a $1bn no-grow five year global green bond, mandating Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities to run the books. The leads circulated initial price thoughts of 12bp are over mid-swaps.

“The market is just ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 16,088.76 20 8.58%
2 HSBC 15,210.51 21 8.11%
3 BNP Paribas 13,600.58 19 7.25%
4 Barclays 13,491.76 19 7.19%
5 Goldman Sachs 12,661.40 23 6.75%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 40,395.00 104 11.55%
2 JPMorgan 39,421.51 106 11.27%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,165.08 86 8.06%
4 HSBC 26,016.15 67 7.44%
5 Deutsche Bank 23,191.31 55 6.63%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 31,962.39 92 7.69%
2 UniCredit 30,615.95 95 7.36%
3 Goldman Sachs 28,739.59 76 6.91%
4 BNP Paribas 28,348.17 57 6.82%
5 Barclays 26,617.69 64 6.40%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 77,028.94 262 7.30%
2 JPMorgan 75,557.48 438 7.16%
3 HSBC 68,702.85 245 6.51%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 58,336.30 179 5.53%
5 Barclays 53,257.86 172 5.05%