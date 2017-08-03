Watermark
European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
1 Citi 16,088.76 20 8.93%
2 HSBC 15,210.51 21 8.44%
3 Barclays 13,356.41 18 7.41%
4 BNP Paribas 12,627.67 17 7.01%
5 Goldman Sachs 11,688.50 21 6.49%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 Citi 38,820.00 100 11.84%
2 JPMorgan 36,816.37 97 11.23%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 27,136.46 81 8.28%
4 HSBC 24,168.36 61 7.37%
5 Deutsche Bank 22,091.31 51 6.74%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 HSBC 31,814.43 89 7.74%
2 UniCredit 30,218.77 93 7.35%
3 Goldman Sachs 28,517.70 74 6.94%
4 BNP Paribas 27,860.65 54 6.78%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 26,540.51 60 6.46%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
1 Citi 75,237.69 254 7.45%
2 JPMorgan 71,930.56 412 7.13%
3 HSBC 66,705.75 235 6.61%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 57,264.50 173 5.67%
5 Barclays 52,289.42 164 5.18%