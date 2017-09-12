Watermark
Go to Asia edition

MiFID II will push biz out of EU, says trading body

The Electronic Debt Market Association (EDMA) has penned an open letter to European Securities and Markets Authority chairman Steven Maijoor raising concern that left as they are, MiFID II regulatory technical standards will push trading out of the European Union.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 12 Sep 2017

David Bullen, secretary general of EDMA Europe, has signed the letter with CEOs of the MarketAxess, MTS, NEX and Tradeweb trading venues. 

EDMA Europe is concerned that important market participants not under direct MiFID II purview will be able to avoid the regulation's data collection responsibilities for ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bond Comments

All International Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 311,643.32 1151 9.01%
2 JPMorgan 280,477.94 1265 8.11%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 279,141.55 958 8.07%
4 Goldman Sachs 211,487.69 685 6.11%
5 Barclays 202,474.84 775 5.85%

Bookrunners of All Syndicated Loans EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 31,748.90 137 6.93%
2 Deutsche Bank 31,059.98 98 6.78%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,755.24 81 6.28%
4 BNP Paribas 24,286.77 134 5.30%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 21,982.00 125 4.80%

Bookrunners of all EMEA ECM Issuance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 14,569.51 64 7.89%
2 Morgan Stanley 13,304.90 70 7.21%
3 Citi 12,902.05 80 6.99%
4 UBS 12,574.09 51 6.81%
5 Goldman Sachs 11,994.74 65 6.50%