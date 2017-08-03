Giancarlo maintains US voice on CCP supervision debate
Chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Christopher Giancarlo on Monday reemphasised his commitment to global regulators' mutual recognition of foreign clearing house (CCP) supervisory regimes, without forcing “identical implementation”.
Giancarlo made the case for policies of “deference” in an op-ed in French financial newspaper Les Échos, titled "Deference is the Path Forward in Cross-Border Supervision of CCPs". The chairman did offer a caveat of “unique circumstances where deference is not possible because the CCP is systemically important
...
