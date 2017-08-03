Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Syngenta unveils first dollar bond since ChemChina takeover

Seed company Syngenta has mandated banks for a global dollar transaction, its first foray into the market since China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) completed its acquisition of the company this summer.

  • By Morgan Davis
  • 05:45 AM


Ba2/BBB-/BBB rated Syngenta, based in Switzerland, has named BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Suisse, HSBC, MUFG and Santander to run the proposed multi-tranche offering.

Fixed income investor meetings will take place in Singapore next Monday, New York and Hong Kong next Tuesday and Boston next Wednesday.

A 144A/Reg S ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 119,440.80 506 7.15%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 107,564.27 472 6.44%
3 Citi 92,804.53 476 5.55%
4 Goldman Sachs 79,630.30 322 4.77%
5 Barclays 75,726.50 326 4.53%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 BNP Paribas 21,028.60 92 8.66%
2 Barclays 19,303.91 72 7.95%
3 Deutsche Bank 16,795.78 67 6.92%
4 HSBC 15,091.09 65 6.21%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 13,944.65 73 5.74%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 4,994.70 40 8.00%
2 Goldman Sachs 4,312.69 35 6.91%
3 Deutsche Bank 4,299.92 40 6.89%
4 Barclays 3,956.08 33 6.34%
5 Citi 3,884.06 28 6.22%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 JPMorgan 24,262.99 188 10.82%
2 Citi 19,404.77 149 8.65%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,192.02 160 8.11%
4 Goldman Sachs 17,233.94 121 7.68%
5 Barclays 15,662.71 104 6.98%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Deutsche Bank 22,291.33 70 6.92%
2 Barclays 21,159.07 91 6.57%
3 HSBC 21,051.06 90 6.54%
4 BNP Paribas 20,147.56 93 6.26%
5 Citi 18,846.05 75 5.85%