ICE appoints futures and benchmarks heads

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) on Wednesday announced a spate of changes to its senior management, all due to be enacted in October, including the replacement of veteran president of ICE Futures Europe David Peniket with Stuart Williams.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 06 Sep 2017

Williams previously served as COO of ICE Futures Europe. Before that, he worked at London International Financial Futures and Options Exchange, acquired by Intercontinental Exchange as part of its 2013 purchase of New York Stock Exchange Euronext.

Timothy Bowler, a managing director of Goldman Sachs' financial institutions group, ...

