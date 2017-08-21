World Bank prepares jumbo dollar test
World Bank will find out whether what has been a resilient market for public sector dollar issuance over the summer can support a jumbo trade, after mandating for what will be the first such deal in dollars from an SSA since the spring. Swedish Export Credit Corporation is also out in the currency, going ahead despite some geopolitical and US governmental turmoil over the last few days — and more issuers are lining up to follow.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch
, Citi
, JP Morgan
and TD Securities
are running a September 2020 global benchmark for World Bank, which is set to be priced on Tuesday. Initial price thoughts are 4bp area through mid-swaps for the trade, the supranational’s first since
