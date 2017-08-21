Watermark
Go to Asia edition

World Bank prepares jumbo dollar test

World Bank will find out whether what has been a resilient market for public sector dollar issuance over the summer can support a jumbo trade, after mandating for what will be the first such deal in dollars from an SSA since the spring. Swedish Export Credit Corporation is also out in the currency, going ahead despite some geopolitical and US governmental turmoil over the last few days — and more issuers are lining up to follow.

  • By Craig McGlashan
  • 21 Aug 2017
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi, JP Morgan and TD Securities are running a September 2020 global benchmark for World Bank, which is set to be priced on Tuesday. Initial price thoughts are 4bp area through mid-swaps for the trade, the supranational’s first since ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact our subscriptions team to discuss your access: subs@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 15,385.63 18 9.46%
2 HSBC 13,772.74 20 8.47%
3 Barclays 12,759.91 17 7.84%
4 BNP Paribas 12,627.67 17 7.76%
5 UniCredit 10,414.96 14 6.40%

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 35,935.40 91 12.05%
2 JPMorgan 32,405.66 89 10.86%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 23,275.56 73 7.80%
4 HSBC 23,085.62 57 7.74%
5 Deutsche Bank 20,925.41 48 7.01%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 UniCredit 28,279.55 84 7.61%
2 HSBC 27,234.93 81 7.33%
3 BNP Paribas 26,644.13 51 7.17%
4 JPMorgan 25,780.28 74 6.94%
5 Goldman Sachs 25,705.53 67 6.92%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Citi 68,146.64 237 7.47%
2 JPMorgan 67,044.81 393 7.35%
3 HSBC 58,695.84 218 6.44%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 49,828.14 157 5.46%
5 Barclays 49,497.84 151 5.43%